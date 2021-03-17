Herbert "Herbie" Allen Hopkins
September 8, 1950 - March 15, 2021
Herbert "Herbie" Allen Hopkins, 70, of Pearisburg, Va. went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Herbie was born on September 8, 1950 in Olney, Md., and was a son of Violet Ruth Wetzel Hopkins of Woodbine, Md. and the late Herbert Warren Hopkins. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Mae Hopkins.
Herbie was 1970 graduate of Glen Elg High School in Glen Elg, Md. and he was a retired employee of Holiday Tyler Printing in Md. He delivered the Roanoke Times in the Giles Co. area for over 24 years. Herbie loved his slot machines, never met a stranger, loved mowing grass, gardening and riding his tractor.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Delores Miller Hopkins of Pearisburg; son, Shane Allen Hopkins of Md. and one brother, Kenneth Warren Hopkins (Debbie) of Woodbine, Md.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg with Charles Henderson officiating. In lieu of flowers, family request memorial donations be made to help with the funeral expenses. We will be observing COVID-19 precautions, please wear a mask and observe social distancing. Online condolences can be sent to the family at givensfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 17, 2021.