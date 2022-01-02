Herbert Wesley Mann
October 5, 1921 - December 20, 2021
Herbert Wesley Mann, 100 years young of Pembroke, Va. departed this life to be with his Savior on Monday, December 20, 2021 in the care of Giles Community Hospital. Born in Bluefield, W.Va. on October 5, 1921, he was a son of the late Charles Wesley Mann and Eudora Grace Hylton Mann.
Herbert gracefully served his country along side of the greatest generations as a Navy Seaman First Class during World War II. He would later serve Pembroke Water Works as a Supervisor and would serve on the Pembroke Town Council.
In addition to his parents, Herbert was preceded in death by all but one sibling.
Left to cherish his memory to their hearts are his wife, Carole Lukowicz Mann; daughters, Marsha Mann of Pembroke, and Treena Athey (Craig) of Ripplemead; son, Dennis Mann (Joanne) of Georgia; his last sister, Mary Jean Mann; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service conducted with Veterans honors on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery-Dublin, Virginia with Pastor David Kessinger officiating. Family will receive friends at the Kendall Funeral Home Chapel from 12 until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. A guestbook is available by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com
. The staff of Kendall Funeral Home are honored to be serving the Mann family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 2, 2022.