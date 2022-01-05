Menu
Herbert Wesley Mann
FUNERAL HOME
Kendall Funeral Home - Pembroke
605 Snidow St.
Pembroke, VA
Herbert Wesley Mann

October 5, 1921 - December 20, 2021

Herbert Wesley Mann, 100 years young of Pembroke, Va. departed this life to be with his Savior on Monday, December 20, 2021 in the care of Giles Community Hospital. Born in Bluefield, W.Va. on October 5, 1921, he was a son of the late Charles Wesley Mann and Eudora Grace Hylton Mann.

Herbert gracefully served his country along side of the greatest generations as a Navy Seaman First Class during World War II. He would later serve Pembroke Water Works as a Supervisor and would serve on the Pembroke Town Council.

In addition to his parents, Herbert was preceded in death by all but one sibling.

Left to cherish his memory to their hearts are his wife, Carole Lukowicz Mann; daughters, Marsha Mann of Pembroke, and Treena Athey (Craig) of Ripplemead; son, Dennis Mann (Joanne) of Georgia; his last sister, Mary Jean Mann, five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

There was a graveside service conducted with Veterans honors, on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery-Dublin, Virginia with Pastor David Kessinger officiating. Family will receive friends at the Kendall Funeral Home Chapel from 12 until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. A guestbook is available by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com. The staff of Kendall Funeral Home are honored to be serving the Mann family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Kendall Funeral Home - Pembroke
605 Snidow St. PO Box 38, Pembroke, VA
Jan
3
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery
DUBLIN, VA
Kendall Funeral Home - Pembroke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry for your loss. Jackie worked with Herbert in the Town of Pembroke many years ago. He was much respected and well thought of in the community. May God Bless your family and ease your pain and sorrow. Sincere condolences.
Pam & Jackie Williams
Acquaintance
January 3, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
December 30, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
JoAnn Atkins
Acquaintance
December 29, 2021
