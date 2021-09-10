Hermon was an awesome Nurse. There was never a dull moment on the unit when he worked. Hermon knew his stuff. One of the best RN’s I have come across.
Anthony Dillard
Coworker
September 19, 2021
My friend we had so many good times at CRMH ole school conversations. Herman u were so witty , & u had so much compassion 4 many . I still wear the bracelet u gave me many years ago. Until we meet again my brother , I will be still wearing my bracelet.
Freda Brown
Friend
September 12, 2021
To the family of Herman Amos, I extend to you my heartfelt condolences, and many prayers during this time of bereavement. Herman was a very jovial classmate of mine and a good buddy, but even a great friend....He truly will be missed....
Tony Foster
Friend
September 11, 2021
This is such a loss. Herman was loved by everyone...his patients, their families, and all of us co-workers at CRMH. He always had a smile and an uplifting word to give. He will be sorely missed. Praying for his family and friends.
Cathy Jennings
Work
September 11, 2021
J.R., hearing of your passing hit me like a brick wall. It was news that, at first, my mind and my heart could not comprehend. I will be forever grateful for memories of the fun times we shared bargain hunting - pulling through “antiques“ both at yard sales and in my Mother’s basement. Lol! Please give my Mom that artificial hanging plant for me. You know the one I’m talking about. We shared so many laughs. I will especially miss your sarcastic sense of humor and how that slick tongue of yours would quickly put you in check if you dared to disrespect. You were quite the comedian and loved to make people laugh! You delivered a lot of notable one-liners that still keep me in stitches to this day. There was no “gray” with you, J.R. You either liked a person or you didn’t and you had no tolerance for “fake” people. I think that’s what I will miss most about you - your “what you see is what you get” attitude about life. And while your heart beats no more, you will live on forever in my heart and in the hearts of your family and your friends. Give my Mom and Dad a hug and a kiss for me. This time it is you who is “on the runway - wheels up!” Rest and Rejoice in peace, in Heaven. I will love you always, your “D.C. socialite” and cousin - Gigi
Kim (Gigi) Amos
September 11, 2021
Always remember his smile and patience will always keep you all in my prayers
Barbara Moyer
Family
September 11, 2021
He were a wonderful person to work with . sympathy to the family
Vera Harrison
Coworker
September 11, 2021
I worked with Herman years ago at Carilion Roanoke Memorial. He had a wonderful way with patients, which I witnessed both as a nurse and a family member, when my husband was hospitalized several times. We were always happy to be on Herman’s unit, we knew he’d get great care. We are sorry for your loss. Peace and comfort to your family.
Terri Phlegar
September 11, 2021
I'm so sorry for your lost. JR was not only a family members family, but my classmate as well. I know he will be truly missed.
Tonya Jones
School
September 11, 2021
So sorry to hear about his passing Herman was a great friend he will be sadly missed prayers and love sent out for the family
Ed Cordell-adamrovich
Work
September 10, 2021
May memories of Herman be a blessing to his family, friends, coworkers and former patients at CRMH, and all who were fortunate to know him.
Kathy Wager
Coworker
September 10, 2021
September 10, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family
Sharon Timmons
Classmate
September 10, 2021
My prayers are with you.
Angela Casey
September 10, 2021
So sorry to hear about jr my thoughts and prayers are sent to you all
Sandra Miller
Family
September 10, 2021
Sending condolences and prayers to the Amos family. I worked with Herman at Carilion, his smiling face will be missed.
Carolyn Walker
Friend
September 10, 2021
We had some good times and laughs with Herman, we had just spoken to him two weeks ago and I had sent him this picture just a week before he had passed away. Patrick and I are so sad to hear of his passing. He had away with patients calming them down he truly had a gift. He spoke of his mother and family often, I am sure he has a big smile on his face when his mother greeted him as he entered heaven. We are so sorry for your loss. Lifting all of his family in prayer. RIP my friend. Love ya Corina and Patrick
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always, CRMH family worked with you for many years, RIH my friend until we meet again.
Donna Toliver
Friend
September 10, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dorothy Pannell
Coworker
September 10, 2021
My condolences to the family...Prayers to all..Pam Burwell
Pamela Burwell
Classmate
September 10, 2021
I am sorry to hear about the passing of JR sending my thoughts and prayers for Peggy,Trina and the rest of the Amos family
Ronda Turner
Friend
September 9, 2021
Whenever Herman and I talked we always were laughing about something. He was a Genuine Friend over the years. We talked on a regular basis and he'd always bring a smile to my face. His Patients loved him and it was obvious he enjoyed helping others. He will be missed. Herman made this world a better place. Love and hugs to his Family.
Kenny Pauley
Friend
September 9, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
September 10, 2021
I worked with Herman in Patient Advocacy for a couple of years. He was so jovial and fun to be around. He spoke of his family often. I am so sorry for your loss. He will be missed.
Tara West
Coworker
September 9, 2021
My dear friend Jr Amos I miss you so much. Im glad I had the opportunity to make & share wonderful memories with you. You’ll always have a special place in my heart!
Kimberly Barrett Smith
Friend
September 9, 2021
To the Amos Family my Heart goes out to you All. Herman and l alone with Sidney and the late Rebeca Brown spent many fun days on 10 west at RMH he was so much fun always so neat and clean a good worker and friend.I missed him when l left to go to OBGYN but would go back over from time to time to have lunch with them. He was my friend and always will be. To his family l say keep your head up God has plans for us all. Herman will always be Loved and missed. What a wonderful person. RIP my friend love Alfreider Grogan