J.R., hearing of your passing hit me like a brick wall. It was news that, at first, my mind and my heart could not comprehend. I will be forever grateful for memories of the fun times we shared bargain hunting - pulling through “antiques“ both at yard sales and in my Mother’s basement. Lol! Please give my Mom that artificial hanging plant for me. You know the one I’m talking about. We shared so many laughs. I will especially miss your sarcastic sense of humor and how that slick tongue of yours would quickly put you in check if you dared to disrespect. You were quite the comedian and loved to make people laugh! You delivered a lot of notable one-liners that still keep me in stitches to this day. There was no “gray” with you, J.R. You either liked a person or you didn’t and you had no tolerance for “fake” people. I think that’s what I will miss most about you - your “what you see is what you get” attitude about life. And while your heart beats no more, you will live on forever in my heart and in the hearts of your family and your friends. Give my Mom and Dad a hug and a kiss for me. This time it is you who is “on the runway - wheels up!” Rest and Rejoice in peace, in Heaven. I will love you always, your “D.C. socialite” and cousin - Gigi

Kim (Gigi) Amos September 11, 2021