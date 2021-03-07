Menu
Hermann Albert Fregin
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Hermann Albert Fregin

August 11, 1932 - March 2, 2021

Hermann Albert Fregin, 88, of Roanoke peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. He was preceded by his wife, Rosalie E. Fregin.

Hemann was a devoted, loving and hardworking husband and father.

Surviving are his daughters, Diane and Carol Fregin; and a sister, Erika Fregin.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to the Parkinson's Foundation 200 S.E. 1st Street Suite 800 Miami FL 33131.

The family will honor Hermann's request that there be no visitation or service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory. 366-0707.

Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory

5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, VA 24019
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss, prayers for the family
Catherine Townsend
March 6, 2021
