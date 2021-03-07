Hermann Albert Fregin



August 11, 1932 - March 2, 2021



Hermann Albert Fregin, 88, of Roanoke peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. He was preceded by his wife, Rosalie E. Fregin.



Hemann was a devoted, loving and hardworking husband and father.



Surviving are his daughters, Diane and Carol Fregin; and a sister, Erika Fregin.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to the Parkinson's Foundation 200 S.E. 1st Street Suite 800 Miami FL 33131.



The family will honor Hermann's request that there be no visitation or service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory. 366-0707.



Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory



5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, VA 24019



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 7, 2021.