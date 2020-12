Hilda Cecil WhiteJanuary 13, 1925 - November 30, 2020Hilda Cecil White, 95, of Salem, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Friendship Health & Rehab South, in Roanoke. Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the charity of your choice . Expressions of sympathy may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com John M. Oakey & Son305 Roanoke Blvd., Salem, VA 24153