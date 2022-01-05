Hiram Lee "Jeff" Handy
December 23, 2021
Hiram Lee "Jeff" Handy, 87, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021.
Jeff served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War Time. He enjoyed dirt track racing, motorcycle drag racing, and motorcycle hill climbing in the mountains of Virginia after serving in the U.S. Army. Jeff very much lived and enjoyed his life to the fullest as a Nascar Car Owner and Nascar Driver of the car number 25 and car number 33. Jeff also enjoyed working on automobiles as a master mechanic and business owner of Jeff Handy's Automatic Transmission Service located in Charlotte, North Carolina. He employed and trained many employees on how to overhaul transmissions and work on automobiles.
Jeff loved spending his leisure time enjoying the beach, deep sea fishing, and hunting. He enjoyed family reunions and being around family, as well as attending his family gatherings and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.
Jeff was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church located in Charlotte, N.C. He was also a Master Mason belonging to West Gate Masonic Lodge No. 738, a Master of the Royal Secret of the 32nd Degree of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry in Charlotte, and a Shriner belonging to the Oasis Temple Shrine Club located in Charlotte.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, James Lundy Handy and Daris Carter Handy; brothers, James Carson Handy, Arvel L. Handy, Bobby C. Handy, and sister, JoAnn Handy Linkous.
Jeff is survived by his previous wife of 23 years, Jeanette S. Handy, Stanley, N.C.; and sons, Gerald "Jerry" Lee Handy and wife, Sudonna of Denver, N.C., and Ken Handy of Denver, N.C. and girlfriend, Kimberly Bost of Kannapolis, N.C.; daughters, Marla Handy Miller and husband Chris of Denver, N.C. and Sheila Handy Conner and husband Joel of Denver, N.C.; and 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren,
He is also survived by his brother, Roger Handy and wife, Anna; sisters, Wanda Handy, Dodie Herndon and husband, Gary, Katie Handy, Dinah Handy Hall and husband, Larry.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from 12 until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 1915 Oakdale Rd. in Charlotte. The funeral service is to be conducted at 1 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Byron Alexander officiating. The committal service will follow at Hill's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 988 NC-16 in Stanley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, Hills Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, American Parkinson Disease Association, The Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Community Home Care & Hospice, or to the charity of your choice
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 5, 2022.