MontgomeryHollis CornellMarch 21, 1932October 20, 2020Hollis Cornell Montgomery, age 88, of Boones Mill, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was born March 21, 1932, to the late Alfred Thomas Montgomery and Ethel King Montgomery. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, L. T. Montgomery. H.C. loved his family and was a Godly Christian man who went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.Surviving is his loving wife of 68 years, Louise Montgomery; daughters, Gail Dudley Overstreet (Randy), Lisa Montgomery Wheeler (Chad); his son, Terry Lee Montgomery; grandchildren, Billy Dudley, Melissa Lasley, Skylar Simmons, Jenna Montgomery, Mackenzie Montgomery, Braxton Wheeler; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Buddy, Jimmy and Eugene Montgomery; sisters, Shirley Dillon, Jane Joyce, Bonnie Gentry, and Marie Chitwood." There is beauty in death when you know Jesus, Covid didn't defeat you grandpa, Jesus was just ready to take you home. You raised an amazing family and the generations to come will continue to prosper because of your faith and love, till we see you again, We love you," Your Grandchildren.Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Bethlehem Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Richards officiating.Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rt. 220, Rocky Mount.