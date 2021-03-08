Menu
Howard Milton Brower Jr.
March 6, 2021

Howard Milton Brower Jr., of Blue Ridge, Virginia, passed away after a lengthy illness on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the age of 71.

He was a loving husband to his wife of 42 years, Dale; and a beloved father to his two daughters, Tara Kinker of Powhatan and Niki Payne of Fincastle. He was also a proud grandfather to Ella, Maci, Colton, and Kylee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Trudy and Howard Brower Jr., and his brother, Michael Brower.

One of the biggest passions of Howard's life was firefighting. He was an extremely proud City of Poughkeepsie, New York fireman for 20 years. He continued his love of being a fireman for many years after retirement with his vast and ever-growing collection of model fire trucks. He also enjoyed his many trips with his wife Dale, especially to San Francisco and Myrtle Beach.

A celebration of life will be held with a date to be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, SW, Lilburn, GA 30047. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 8, 2021.
God bless him and his family RIP Milt was great neighbors in blue ridge he took alot pride is mustang convertible and red fire little truck ,house and his loving family he's be missing God bless you Milt RIP
Marvin Morrison
March 10, 2021
