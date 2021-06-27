Menu
Howard Nesbit Cox
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Howard Nesbit Cox

August 24, 1924 - July 18, 2020

Howard passed away last summer of natural causes just short of his 96th birthday. Services were postponed because of COVID concerns.

Born in Panhandle Texas, the youngest of four siblings. He served during World War II in the 13th Armored Div., 46th Tank Battalion HQ Co. Howard graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering from Univ. Of Texas, Austin. He worked as an application engineer for General Electric for 37 yrs. relocating frequently, finally retiring in Roanoke, (1985).

Proceeding him in death were his first wife of 48 years Margaret Thompson, his sons, Gregory and Gary, and his second wife, MaryNell Franklin.

He is survived by his son, Joel Cox and wife, Phyllis; his daughter, Stacy Pronko and husband, David; his grandchildren, Danielle, Heather, and Chelsea Chappell-Cox; James, Robert, William and Christina Cox; Nicholas and Molly Pronko; and his great grandchildren: Julian and Sebastian Pinto; Hannah and Gabriel Cox; and Reed Harrison.

A Celebration of Life memorial will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Oakleys South Chapel, .4257 Brambleton Ave, Roanoke, 24018. A reception for family and friends will follow the service.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sad to hear of the passing of your Dad, Joel and Stacy. So many wonderful memories of our times together. I think of him and your Mom so very often! Love and peace to you both!
Cindi Oram Lewis
Family
July 20, 2021
SHARED many memories in Salem and GEdoBrazil Actually I think I met him in an elevator in Korea despite having seen him around in GE Salem plant
H Bruce Prillaman
June 27, 2021
