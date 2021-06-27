Howard Nesbit Cox



August 24, 1924 - July 18, 2020



Howard passed away last summer of natural causes just short of his 96th birthday. Services were postponed because of COVID concerns.



Born in Panhandle Texas, the youngest of four siblings. He served during World War II in the 13th Armored Div., 46th Tank Battalion HQ Co. Howard graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering from Univ. Of Texas, Austin. He worked as an application engineer for General Electric for 37 yrs. relocating frequently, finally retiring in Roanoke, (1985).



Proceeding him in death were his first wife of 48 years Margaret Thompson, his sons, Gregory and Gary, and his second wife, MaryNell Franklin.



He is survived by his son, Joel Cox and wife, Phyllis; his daughter, Stacy Pronko and husband, David; his grandchildren, Danielle, Heather, and Chelsea Chappell-Cox; James, Robert, William and Christina Cox; Nicholas and Molly Pronko; and his great grandchildren: Julian and Sebastian Pinto; Hannah and Gabriel Cox; and Reed Harrison.



A Celebration of Life memorial will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Oakleys South Chapel, .4257 Brambleton Ave, Roanoke, 24018. A reception for family and friends will follow the service.



Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 27, 2021.