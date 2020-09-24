Menu
Howard "Link" Lewis Jr.
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Lewis Jr. HowardHoward A. "Link" Lewis Jr., 77, of Roanoke, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Howard A. Lewis Sr.; and mother and stepfather, Virginia D. and James E. Axelsen.Surviving are his daughter, Samantha Cole; three grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and stepbrothers, Frank Linkenhoker, Robert and Edward Lewis.A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens by Ron Porter. There will be no visitation. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory. 540-366-0707.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Old Dominion Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
