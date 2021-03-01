Howard "Gomer" Pyles Jr.
July 16, 1948 - February 25, 2021
Howard "Gomer" Pyles Jr., beloved friend and companion of Nancy Matuszczyk, her daughter, Stephanie, and his kitty cat, Molly went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Lewis Gale Hospital in Blacksburg, Va.
He was born July 16, 1948 in Pearisburg, Va. He graduated from Giles High School and retired from Celanese after 38 years of service. He was a member of Angel's Rest Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Sam and Margie Lafon Pyles; brothers, Carrol and Bobby Croy; and sisters, LuLu Long, Jo Ann Lindsey, and Phyllis Jennings.
In addition to Nancy and Stephanie, he is survived by a "special" brother, Danny Pyles; three sisters, Betty Thomas, Mary Jane Guynn, and Boots Chang; "special sister" Linda Melvin, sister-in-law, Geraldine Croy; special friends, Drema Simmons family, the Tommy Trenar family, Richard Trenar Family, Carol and Taz Tickle family; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Barbara and Mark St. Leger, David and Ellen Tate, Steven Vinson, and Pastor Craig Whittaker for all of the care and love they have shown to Mr. Pyles.
There will be a funeral service held to celebrate the life of Howard "Gomer" Pyles on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Angels Rest Baptist Church, Pearisburg with Pastor Craig Whittaker officiating. The service will conclude in Pearisburg, Va. in the Birchlawn Abbey. Family will receive friends at Angels Rest Baptist Church on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. In accordance to CDC guidelines and the recommendations from the Commonwealth of Virginia related to Covid 19, we ask that masks be worn to services and social distancing guidelines are followed. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com
. The staff of Kendall Funeral Home are honored to be serving the family and friends of Mr. Pyles.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 1, 2021.