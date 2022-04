Howard



Stump



You had a heart of gold, a smile of pure joy, and kindness that extended to all you knew. Thinking of you on your first Father's Day in heaven. We love and miss you.



Love Always, Rachel, Sonja, Mark, Karen, Mariah, Drew, Danielle, Matt, Trae, and Titan.



Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 20, 2021.