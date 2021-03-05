Howard Williams
April 11, 1952 - March 4, 2021
On Thursday, March 4, 2021, Howard Williams is finally at peace after a 20 year battle with Parkinson's Disease and dementia.
Born on April 11, 1952, in Easton, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Barbara (Bachman) and Mason Williams of Easton. He was a graduate of Easton Area High School, class of 1970. Howard graduated from Alfred State University in 1972 and from Syracuse University in 1974, with degrees in mechanical engineering. He was a professional engineer and was employed by Bethlehem Steel Corporation at the Burns Harbor Plant in Indiana. He went on to work at Arlington County Waste Water Treatment and Fairfax County Water Authority in Virginia.
Howard was a devoted to his family and was an example of perseverance and hard work, which he instilled in them. He challenged, inspired, and supported his daughters throughout all their life goals. Beside his family, he loved fishing, home remodeling and home repair. He had an inquisitive mind and had a passion for improving everything and anything.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sandy (Mazzeo) Williams; two daughters, Alicia M. Williams and wife, Amanda Williams of Livermore, Calif., Krista A. Williams and husband, Andrew Boulanger of Blacksburg, Va.; two grandsons, Cameron and Tyler Williams of Livermore, Calif. In addition, one brother, Mason Williams and wife, Trudy of Hawaii. He was predeceased by his brother, David C. Williams.
Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Micah's Backpack (Blacksburg), St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Make a Wish Foundation, or the National Parkinson's Foundation.
Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 5, 2021.