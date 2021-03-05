Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Howard Williams
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Easton Area High School
FUNERAL HOME
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA
Howard Williams

April 11, 1952 - March 4, 2021

On Thursday, March 4, 2021, Howard Williams is finally at peace after a 20 year battle with Parkinson's Disease and dementia.

Born on April 11, 1952, in Easton, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Barbara (Bachman) and Mason Williams of Easton. He was a graduate of Easton Area High School, class of 1970. Howard graduated from Alfred State University in 1972 and from Syracuse University in 1974, with degrees in mechanical engineering. He was a professional engineer and was employed by Bethlehem Steel Corporation at the Burns Harbor Plant in Indiana. He went on to work at Arlington County Waste Water Treatment and Fairfax County Water Authority in Virginia.

Howard was a devoted to his family and was an example of perseverance and hard work, which he instilled in them. He challenged, inspired, and supported his daughters throughout all their life goals. Beside his family, he loved fishing, home remodeling and home repair. He had an inquisitive mind and had a passion for improving everything and anything.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sandy (Mazzeo) Williams; two daughters, Alicia M. Williams and wife, Amanda Williams of Livermore, Calif., Krista A. Williams and husband, Andrew Boulanger of Blacksburg, Va.; two grandsons, Cameron and Tyler Williams of Livermore, Calif. In addition, one brother, Mason Williams and wife, Trudy of Hawaii. He was predeceased by his brother, David C. Williams.

Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Micah's Backpack (Blacksburg), St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Make a Wish Foundation, or the National Parkinson's Foundation.

Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I was saddened to hear about the loss of my childhood buddy. For many years in the Cub Scout age range an up, Hy and I were almost inseparable. We played, palled around, camped out, fished and I spent many a fun time at the family cabin on Blue Heron Lake. I miss those wonderful days and am so sorry we drifted apart on life’s waves. Sleep well old buddy. Till we meet again.
Brad Steckel
Friend
March 13, 2021
I remember when Sandy and Howard moved from Northern VA to the Blacksburg area. Howard started with Parkinson symptoms and he wanted to make the most of the years he had. And Sandy wanted the same for him. Howard wanted to fish, he wanted a fish pond ... he had Mr. Fix-it plans and I think he accomplished some of his plans. I will always remember Howard as a a gentleman, gracious, accepting and just plain easy to be around. Good memories to keep in the foreground of my mind and be grateful for. Carole and John Bergin
Carole and John Bergin
Friend
March 11, 2021
I absolutely adored Mr. Williams. He was a blessing to be around. He was loved and will be missed. His family and loved ones will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Tiffany Sherman
March 6, 2021
Dear Williams family,
May you be comforted by the outpouring of love surrounding you at this difficult time. Our deepest sympathy as you remember your husband and father.
Theresa and Tom Healy
Friend
March 5, 2021
I am sorry for your loss.. I am a housekeeper at warm Hearth.. and I will never forget going into his room and cleaning it and asking how he was doing everyday... He's was a nice person... Rest in peace howard... :(
Alexis Meredith
March 5, 2021
My deepest condolences to Howard's family. I remember him (we called him "Hy")from his days in local bands, the Mellow Moods, and subsequently, Warehouse. Although not a large fellow, I watched as he and another band member moved his Hammond B3 and Leslie out of his station wagon and into whatever venue they were playing. He never seemed to mind driving a few miles out of his way to pick me up so I could go along on the gig. He was serious and fun-loving at the same time and was always in an upbeat mood. I am so sorry to learn of his passing.
Miriam Levine
Acquaintance
March 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results