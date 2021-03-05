My deepest condolences to Howard's family. I remember him (we called him "Hy")from his days in local bands, the Mellow Moods, and subsequently, Warehouse. Although not a large fellow, I watched as he and another band member moved his Hammond B3 and Leslie out of his station wagon and into whatever venue they were playing. He never seemed to mind driving a few miles out of his way to pick me up so I could go along on the gig. He was serious and fun-loving at the same time and was always in an upbeat mood. I am so sorry to learn of his passing.

Miriam Levine Acquaintance March 5, 2021