HOLCOMB
H.S. "Lee Garrett"
October 1, 2020
H.S. "Lee Garrett" Holcomb of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Charlotte Wade Holcomb; his parents, Homer S. Holcomb Sr. and Dorothy Pollard Holcomb; and numerous beloved pets.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, David Lee Holcomb (Stevie) and Sharon Holcomb Thompson (Mark).
Charlotte was the love of his life, and he was a kind and loving father. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
Lee retired in 1987 as a broadcaster with WSLS, having been one of its pioneers since 1953. Even after being retired for so many years, people recognized him wherever he went. He started out in radio at WROV after he returned from serving in World War II as a turret gunner on a B-17 bomber. He proudly served his country in the 8th Air Force as a combat veteran in World War II and served during the Korean conflict. He was a Lieutenant Colonel (retired) in the United States Air Force; a member of the Silver Falcon Association, U.S. Air Force Academy; chairman of the National D-Day Memorial Foundation; president of the Roanoke Valley Chapter of the Retired Officers Association; past commander of the Military Order of the World Wars; and a member of the American Legion, Post III.
Lee believed in service to his community as well. He served as Chairman of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors in 1988 and 1989; was a member of the Roanoke County Audit Committee; vice chairman of Roanoke County Social Services Board; and vice chairman of the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission. He was a member of the Virginia Aviation Board; the Virginia Aeronautical Historical Society; the Citizens Leadership Committee to Renew Roanoke; and the Roanoke Regional Partnership. He was past president of the Optimist Club of Roanoke and of the Roanoke Valley Torch Club. He was also a member of the Extension Leadership Council, Virginia Tech Cooperative Extension Service. He and Charlotte formed the VIP Club where Charlotte served as president and he as secretary.
Lee's personal achievements were also his hobbies. He was an FAA rated commercial aircraft pilot, an FAA rated instructor of meteorology, and held an FCC general radio telephone operator permit, an FCC amateur radio operator permit, and was a certified electronics technician. He was also a Kazim Shriner and was on the Director's Staff.
Lee was a member of Grandin Court Baptist Church, and a graduate of Jefferson High School and Shenandoah University.
While he will be sadly missed by his family and friends, his desire to be reunited with his wife has been fulfilled as he longed to be with her again. He held on during his last few days until he could surprise her on her birthday on October 2 and celebrate by giving her the ultimate gift: eternity together in Heaven.
The family is grateful to Lee's caregivers, Laura and Cindy, who took excellent care of him. The family is also grateful for the care and attention he received while in ICU at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital these last few days.
Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private memorial service. The service will be live streamed on Oakey's Funeral Service Facebook page starting at 1:55 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the American Heart Association
or to the American Cancer Society
. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.