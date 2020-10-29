Menu
Hubert Clark Sonny Waldron Jr.
WALDRON JR.

Hubert Clark

October 27, 2020

Hubert Clark "Sonny" Waldron Jr., 96, of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Claudine P. Waldron; children, Kenneth C. Waldron and wife, Diana, Sharon W. Cochran and husband, Bill, Julie W. Hartzheim, and Lorri W. Wright and husband, John; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A gaveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
