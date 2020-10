WALDRON JR.Hubert ClarkOctober 27, 2020Hubert Clark "Sonny" Waldron Jr., 96, of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.He is survived by his wife, Claudine P. Waldron; children, Kenneth C. Waldron and wife, Diana, Sharon W. Cochran and husband, Bill, Julie W. Hartzheim, and Lorri W. Wright and husband, John; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.A gaveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association . Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com