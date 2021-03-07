Hugh Wesley Ennis
July 17, 1937 - March 4, 2021
Hugh Wesley Ennis, 83, of Roanoke, Va., made his transition on Thursday, March 4, 2021, for eternal peace and rest with his Heavenly Father.
A public viewing will be held Tuesday, March 9, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 7, 2021.