I want to personally express my condolences to the Ennis family. To Mrs. Ennis and his son, Hugh Ennis, III. Upon me graduating from Virginia Union University. My mother & Father, Mrs. Alice Scott and Mr. Angress Scott, Sr. made arrangements for me to be interviewed by Mr. Ennis, as I was just beginning to start my professional career. It was only by God's grace, that he was very instrumental in me being appointed as an Adult Probation & Parole Officer in the District #1 Office in Richmond, Virginia. This meeting arranged was not a coincident, it was Devine intervention arranged by God. An for this I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have met, Mr. Ennis. I had to share this story to the family because God works are so amazing. Rest In Heaven, Mr. Ennis with our Heavenly Father. I just wanted to express my love and gratitude to the family. With much love an respect to a man I will always admire.



Respectfully Submitted,

Angress F. Scott, Jr.

804-840-4819



Angress Scott Friend March 10, 2021