Hugh Wesley Ennis
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA
Hugh Wesley Ennis

July 17, 1937 - March 4, 2021

Hugh Wesley Ennis, 83, of Roanoke, Va., made his transition on Thursday, March 4, 2021, for eternal peace and rest with his Heavenly Father.

A public viewing will be held Tuesday, March 9, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Mar
10
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
Dearest Doris,
We just learned of Hugh's passing. We are so very sorry, and had we known at the time, we would have been at the service. He was such a wonderful gentleman and will be missed by so many.
We know this Christmas will be difficult and are praying that God will wrap you in His loving arms, and give you the strength and comfort you need now and in the days to come. We will always keep Hugh in our hearts and remember him.
Much love, hugs and many prayers,

Butch, Trena and Brennan Lewis
Butch & Trena Lewis
Friend
December 24, 2021
I am so sorry to read about Hugh Wesley's death in March. I was about to send an email to him asking if everything was okay because it had been a while since he sent out an email. Only then did I learn why. I am a fan of all that he wrote, especially the short stories. I did send an email telling him so, and I am now very glad that I did. I know that Christmas will be difficult, especially this year but fortunately God gave us the wonderful gift of memories. May the angels surround you and the love of God hold you in his loving hands. God Bless.
Linda Deline
December 8, 2021
Never Forgotten...My are with you.
Carolyn Saunders
April 15, 2021
Dear Mrs. Ennis, We are truly sorry for your loss. May the Lord give you His healing and comfort at this time. Both of you have been unbelievable blessings in the Roanoke community and beyond.
Scott Dreyer
April 8, 2021
marcus dent
Friend
April 8, 2021
paryforyou
marcus dent
Friend
April 8, 2021
Doris, you have my deepest sympathy on the loss of your dear husband. He was one of the finest persons I have had the privilege to know. I first met Hugh when he was a U.S. Probation and Parole Officer and I was U.S. Attorney. He was so well respected. He also told me that my Dad appointed him Probation officer when he was Husting Court Judge in Roanoke in the 1960's, something I did not know. Please know we are mourning his passing as so many are. With deepest sympathies. John Edwards
John Edwards
March 18, 2021
May God’s blessings of peace and serenity be with you, Mrs. Ennis. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Doris Prillaman
March 16, 2021
Mrs. Ennis extended family you all are in my prayers on your loss of Mr. Ennis. Him & I worked together at Rader many years ago he was a wonderful person to be around.
Dartonia Parker
Coworker
March 13, 2021
Praying for you and your family during this time.
Rev. W. Ray Douglas, Jr.
March 10, 2021
Mrs. Ennis,
We are so very sorry for your loss. We always enjoyed seeing you together, looking sharp, and talking about things goin on in our lives. We will continue to lift you up in prayer and know that you will cherish your many years together.
Always,
Robin and Tim Carpenter
Robin Carpenter
March 10, 2021
Doris and Family: So very sorry for your Beloved Hugh's Transition from his Earthly Home to his Heavenly Home. Although he is no longer by your side, but he will forever be in your Heart.
Fannie Currie-Garrison - A&T class of 60
Fannie Garrison
Friend
March 10, 2021
Aunt Poochie,
We are so sorry for the loss of Uncle Hugh. We are praying for you. May God continue to bless you and keep you during this difficult time.
Love,
Petrus, Kim, Jonathan, & William
Petrus Neal
Family
March 10, 2021
I want to personally express my condolences to the Ennis family. To Mrs. Ennis and his son, Hugh Ennis, III. Upon me graduating from Virginia Union University. My mother & Father, Mrs. Alice Scott and Mr. Angress Scott, Sr. made arrangements for me to be interviewed by Mr. Ennis, as I was just beginning to start my professional career. It was only by God's grace, that he was very instrumental in me being appointed as an Adult Probation & Parole Officer in the District #1 Office in Richmond, Virginia. This meeting arranged was not a coincident, it was Devine intervention arranged by God. An for this I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have met, Mr. Ennis. I had to share this story to the family because God works are so amazing. Rest In Heaven, Mr. Ennis with our Heavenly Father. I just wanted to express my love and gratitude to the family. With much love an respect to a man I will always admire.

Respectfully Submitted,
Angress F. Scott, Jr.
804-840-4819
Angress Scott
Friend
March 10, 2021
Aunt Poochie, So sorry for our lost of Uncle Hugh. He was a great man that positively touched my life growing up under his influence. He will be remembered for his always positive, loving attitude and always being impeccably dressed! Lifting you up in prayer and May God Bless you with a spirit of comfort during this difficult time.
Anthony Flack
Family
March 10, 2021
Sincere condolences. Praying for your strength and comfort. God bless!
Darlene Kasey
Acquaintance
March 10, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cheryl Jones
Friend
March 10, 2021
I am so very sorry for your lost.He was a wonderful man.He will be missed.Doris you are in my prayers.
Vickie Yates (Crouch Pharmancy)
March 10, 2021
Know that you are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
I am the Lord that heals you Exodus 15:26
Willie M. Rawles-Flack
Family
March 9, 2021
My prayers are with you during this difficult time. May God comfort and keep you
Rita Willis
March 9, 2021
"Blessed are the people who walk in the light of Your countenance' Psalm 89:15

Doris, praying God will comfort and care for you while you celebrate the legacy that lives on. Hugh was a kind respected gentleman.

With Sympathy,
Angeline Long Jones


March 8, 2021
Doris, I can’t imagine the impact of loss of elegant, unassuming, quietly influential Hugh. Find comfort in remembering you are surrounded and enfolded by God’s light, God’s love, God’s presence. Please know you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
AlMena Hughes
Friend
March 8, 2021
Worked with Hugh when I was stationed in Roanoke. He was a decent person, fun, interesting, and served his profession well. A dedicated professional. God Bless and Rest His Soul.
Ray Freas
Coworker
March 8, 2021
Dear Mrs. Ennis, we are very sorry for your loss. We pray that the Lord will provide you with strength during this time of sorrow. If you need anything, please let me know. I remember that we all use to travel to NC to watch the basketball tournaments many years ago.
Charles Ray, III (Chuck) & Heather Ray
March 7, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of Mr. Ennis. We truly enjoyed all the time we got to spend with him and will truly miss him. Please know Mrs. Ennis that you are in our prayers and we know God will provide the comfort and peace needed in the days ahead.
Roland and Robbin Lovelace
Friend
March 7, 2021
Mrs. Ennis,
I am sorry for your loss. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joanne Rogers
Joanne Rogers
Friend
March 7, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Mr. Ennis made a tremendous contribution to our community.
Cheryl Evans
Acquaintance
March 7, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Virginia Chubb-Hale
March 7, 2021
Mr. Ennis was one of the nicest gentlemen I had a chance to know and serve (as a barber). He will be greatly missed in this world but so welcomed in the next for sure. May God bless the family and friends with peace. Wali J. Khalifah
Wali Khalifah
Friend
March 7, 2021
Dear Sister-in-law,
I am praying for you at this time of loss.
I will not leave you comfortless; I will come to you.
John 14:18
Arnold Flack
Family
March 7, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Wishing Doris strength and comfort. I have many fond memories of Hugh; His intellect and humor and cheerful nature were so engaging.
Marsha Ellison
Military
March 7, 2021
Mrs. Ennis - I know you probably do not remember me. I was with the FBI during the time Hugh was with US Probation. Hugh was an outstanding individual who was respected by everyone who knew him. I always enjoyed my conversations with him and was honored to be a friend. My deepest sympathy to you. Cherish the Memories.
Paul Yengst
March 7, 2021
Mrs. Ennis you are surrounded with many prayers for peace and strength. May your days ahead be filled with God’s blessings.
Sharon Simpson
Sharon Simpson
Friend
March 7, 2021
To the Ennis Family. I am so sorry to hear about Hugh's passing. I worked with him many years ago when I lived in Roanoke. Praying for comfort and peace in this difficult time. May God bless you.
Wanda Hensley
Coworker
March 7, 2021
Doris, may the memories of the times you and Hugh shared, comfort you in this difficult time and bring you peace.
With love and deepest sympathy sent your way.
Patricia Henry
Friend
March 7, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mr. & Mrs. Stephen Edwards
Neighbor
March 7, 2021
Mrs. Ennis, I´m so sorry to hear of Mr. Ennis passing. I´m thinking about you during this difficult time.
Jeff Goldstein
March 7, 2021
Doris I was so sorry to hear of Hugh´s death. We will keep you in prayer. We thank God for his life and the contributions he made to the community. May God bless you.
Gloria P. Manns
March 7, 2021
Doris, my thoughts and prayers are with you during this trying time. Hugh was a legend.
JoAnne Poindexter
March 6, 2021
Mrs. Ennis, Sending you my sincere condolences. Praying for your strength to face the days ahead. May you find comfort in your cherished memories and in the prayers of friends and family.
Liz Williams
March 6, 2021
Doris, You are in my prayers....May the solace and peace of God;s Love be with you at this difficult time and indeed forever.... Bob Robertson
Bob Robertson
March 6, 2021
To Mrs. Ennis I extend my deepest condolences. I worked with Hugh for many years at the U. S. District Court. He was a great person and I am sure he will be missed. May you find comfort in the precious memories you have of him.
Eunice Holland
Coworker
March 6, 2021
Dear Doris, Please accept my sympathy in such a difficult time. I knew your husband was a fine man: first, because you loved him so and second, he was always such a gentleman in every meeting at every occasion. I am even now more in awe of his accomplishments, talents, and selflessness. Know that you are in my prayers. Love to you and your family.
Nancy Rosenbaum
Friend
March 6, 2021
Mr Hugh was a sweet, thoughtful, and great man. I had the pleasure of working with him when he volunteered at Carilion Riverside 3. He will be greatly missed. Prayers for his family and friends
Delisa Johnson
Coworker
March 5, 2021
HEARTFELT CONDOLENCES AND PRAYERS OF COMFORT FOR THE FAMILY..ANOTHER ANGEL FOR GODS ARMY.HUGH..
James o Wade
Friend
March 5, 2021
We the members of the Lucy Addison Class of 1969 offer our prayers as you celebrate the life of Mr. Ennis. We share in this family because Mrs. Ennis has been an Educator to most children who grew up in Roanoke. She taught many of our classmates at Booker T. Jr. High. Then she taught our children and then Principal to our grandchildren. She is synonymous to education in this city and any husband of hers is all right with us!
Weep but have joy in your tears!
“Bulldogs Together, Forever”
Lucy Addison Class of 1969
Friend
March 5, 2021
Hugh was a beautiful individual, Doris and Hugh knew and lived that scripture: " Love...binds everything together in perfect harmony." You two were just that. May he rest in peace and may God's peace be with you Doris and family. I love you both.
Elvah D. Taylor
Friend
March 5, 2021
Mrs. Ennis, You were the principal at William Ruffner when I attended there in the late 80s. Your smile and encouraging ways are remembered all these years later. Praying for your comfort and peace during this difficult time. By reading the obituary, it is evident that your husband enjoyed a life well-lived.
God bless you,
Lisa (Belcher) Copenhaver
Lisa Copenhaver
Student
March 5, 2021
Such a kind man. I knew Mr Ennis when he worked as a driver for RADAR. I never knew he was such a talented man, he never talked about himself, he just did his work and at days end went home. I will remember his laugh and that he always smelled so good. I remember asking him what fragrance he wore because I wanted to buy my Husband the same brand. That was just to "humor" you. I do hope as time passes that all wounds will heal .Stay well and take care.........
Sookie Hill
Acquaintance
March 5, 2021
We ths Class of 1959 LAHS extend to the family of HUGH Wesley Ennis Our Deepest Heartfelt Sympathy and pray that GOD will Bless all of you RICHLY with WISDOM and STRENGTH to Endure and understand These troubling Times.
Donald Harris
March 5, 2021
My deepest condolences/sympathy to Mrs. Doris Ennis and family. Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Mr. Ennis was a special, sweet man. He had a big heart and was always there to help in any situation. I will always remember the bright smiles of hello and wonderful conversation when we would see each other at WUCA or other events. Thanks Mr. Ennis for all you did to help out the communities you served. To Doris Ennis, please don't hesitate to call on me for whatever you may need, I am always here to help! RIP Mr Ennis!
Sandra Barlow
Friend
March 5, 2021
