Hunter Robert Durham
April 23, 1974 - October 7, 2021
On Thursday, October 7, 2021, beloved son, husband, father, friend, and dedicated public servant, Hunter Robert Durham, 47, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away suddenly from natural causes.
Hunter served his country with distinction his entire adult life. A native of Vinton, Hunter graduated from William Byrd High School in 1992, and then graduated from Emory and Henry College in 1996 with a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science. He played on the soccer teams of both schools and was a proud member of the Phi Pi Alpha fraternity. Hunter later completed a master's degree in National Security Studies from American Military University.
After college, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and received the designation of Honors Graduate of Recruit Training from the Commandant at Paris Island. Later, he joined the U.S. Army, and flew Kiowa Warrior helicopters on a deployment in Afghanistan, attaining the rank of Chief Warrant Officer. During his service, Hunter graduated from many specialized schools, including SCUBA school in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, the Special Warfare School's SERE High-Risk school, and air assault courses. While in the Army, Hunter won the Army Commendation Medal, and was conferred the Air Medal for his service in Operation Enduring Freedom.
After his service in the military ended, Hunter continued to serve his country as a special agent with the Department of State Diplomatic Security Service, graduating as the top agent in his class. He then joined the Department of Defense Criminal Investigative Service, and, for the past ten years, served as a special agent with the Department of Homeland Security. In these roles he protected some of the country's top diplomats and investigated hundreds of major crimes committed throughout the country, most recently focusing on crimes against children and those most vulnerable in our society. As an agent, Hunter pushed himself and those on his teams to do incredible work, but also shared moments of humanity and kindness with those he investigated. With his keen wit and command of the written word, Hunter impressed many prosecutors, judges and defense attorneys, who will all deeply miss his larger-than-life presence.
Though Hunter was passionate about his mission of service to country, he is better known for the dedication he showed his family. Hunter married the love of his life, Ms. Jessica Noel Noonkester, of Abingdon, Virginia, on June 26, 1999. They were blessed with three amazing children, Sydnee (17), Jack (15), and Logan (14), and most recently with Ehler, Hunter's favorite and prized dog. With incredible enthusiasm, Hunter coached many of his children's lacrosse and soccer teams, often transporting them across several states to play on select teams and attend tournaments. And no matter the demands of his professional life, he was always there to lend a hand with homework, lead school fundraising campaigns, and even serve as president of the James Madison Middle School PTA for two years. Hunter and his family attend Church of the Holy Spirit in Roanoke.
Hunter was a dreamer of big ideas; most of them were good. He was always ready to host an impromptu get together, celebrate major and minor life events, grill a steak to perfection or savor a glass of wine. Hunter was an excellent storyteller and his friends lived vicariously through the adventures he had protecting his country and his community. Though he left us entirely too soon, Hunter lived a vibrant life and positively changed those he encountered each day.
Hunter was preceded in death by his father, Hugh R. Durham of Vinton, and his grandparents, Elmer and June Gibson and Theodore and Mary Durham. Hunter is survived by his loving mother, Betty June Durham-Cash and Wayne Cash, of Roanoke; his wife, Jessica Noonkester Durham; his three children, Sydnee McClaine Durham, Jack Griffin Durham, and Logan Hunter Durham; his wife's family, Mike and Lori Noonkester, of Abingdon; his brothers-in-law, Justin Noonkester (Katie) and Jeremy "Poe" Noonkester (Jessica); and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Hunter's dream was for his children to all have a college education. So in lieu of flowers, friends and family have set up a Go Fund Me account. https://www.gofundme.com/f/college-fund-for-durham-family?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, at Evergreen Burial Park. Rt. Rev. R. Quigg Lawrence will officiate. A Celebration of his Life will follow at 2:30 p.m. on Monday with a reception at Braeloch on Glenburn Farms, 2353 Hammond Dr., Vinton, VA 24179. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 10, 2021.