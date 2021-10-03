To her sons,

Your mom was so gracious. She offered my very first piece of cheese cake when I babysat for you! At that time the going pay rate was 25 cents an hour! I remember going to the shoe store, too.



On a recent visit to Radford while walking through Radford Village and my old home on State Street, I walked past your home and inquired of the gentleman cutting the grass if he happened to be one of the Crigler boys but he said was not.



I am sorry for your loss. Sincerely,



Cheryl Miller Rogers



Cheryl Miller Rogers Friend October 2, 2021