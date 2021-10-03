Ilene Roop Crigler
April 10, 1926 - September 29, 2021
Ilene R. Crigler, 95, of Radford, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2021. She was born on April 10, 1926, in Radford, to the late Walter F. and Lillie Cox Quesenberry Roop.
She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church for 69 years, where she sang in the choir, served on council, and took part in many other church committees and groups. Ilene also sang in the New River Community Chorus for many years. She was also a member of the Radford PEO, Chapter H.
Originally a homemaker, Ilene eventually transitioned to the workforce to helping her husband, Bill, run Crigler's Shoe Store. They both worked tirelessly to provide proper fitting, quality footwear for families for three to four generations of customers until it closed in 1995.
Ilene was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with a great sense of humor. She was predeceased by her husband, William F. Crigler Sr. "Bill" to whom she was married for 62 years before he passed in 2014.
She is survived by three sons, William F. (Bridgette) Crigler Jr. of Salem, Va., Thomas H. Crigler of Greensboro, N.C., and Walter J. (Margaritta) Crigler of Midland, N.C.; six grandchildren Will, Hunter (Brittany), Jacob (Kara), Macy (Jordon), Spencer (Jenna), and Brandon; and two great-grandchildren, Hudson and Laney. Also surviving are her sister, Evelyn R. Lasher; sister-in-law, Millie A. Roop; along with numerous nieces and nephews including a very special niece, Dianne Morris.
A special thanks to Commonwealth Senior Living and for the many friends and family who came to see her over the years.
Due to Covid, the family has requested the services be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 201 Harvey St., Radford, VA 24141, or to The Radford Clothing Bank, 2000 West St., Radford, VA 24141.
The Crigler family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
.
MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 3, 2021.