Ilene Roop Crigler
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Ilene Roop Crigler

April 10, 1926 - September 29, 2021

Ilene R. Crigler, 95, of Radford, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2021. She was born on April 10, 1926, in Radford, to the late Walter F. and Lillie Cox Quesenberry Roop.

She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church for 69 years, where she sang in the choir, served on council, and took part in many other church committees and groups. Ilene also sang in the New River Community Chorus for many years. She was also a member of the Radford PEO, Chapter H.

Originally a homemaker, Ilene eventually transitioned to the workforce to helping her husband, Bill, run Crigler's Shoe Store. They both worked tirelessly to provide proper fitting, quality footwear for families for three to four generations of customers until it closed in 1995.

Ilene was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with a great sense of humor. She was predeceased by her husband, William F. Crigler Sr. "Bill" to whom she was married for 62 years before he passed in 2014.

She is survived by three sons, William F. (Bridgette) Crigler Jr. of Salem, Va., Thomas H. Crigler of Greensboro, N.C., and Walter J. (Margaritta) Crigler of Midland, N.C.; six grandchildren Will, Hunter (Brittany), Jacob (Kara), Macy (Jordon), Spencer (Jenna), and Brandon; and two great-grandchildren, Hudson and Laney. Also surviving are her sister, Evelyn R. Lasher; sister-in-law, Millie A. Roop; along with numerous nieces and nephews including a very special niece, Dianne Morris.

A special thanks to Commonwealth Senior Living and for the many friends and family who came to see her over the years.

Due to Covid, the family has requested the services be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 201 Harvey St., Radford, VA 24141, or to The Radford Clothing Bank, 2000 West St., Radford, VA 24141.

The Crigler family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 3, 2021.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
I remember your mother so well for she was always so kind to me. May each of you have comfort in knowing your mother was truly a wonderful and loving person.
Bev Bishop
Friend
October 6, 2021
Dear Billy and Bridgette, We are saddened to hear of the passing of your wonderful mom and remember you all fondly as brothers and sisters in Christ. Our church has been blessed by Ilene's involvement over the years and we credit the love and warmth felt in our sanctuary as built up through her. We will miss her great humor and conversation and are comforted in knowing that she built friendships right into this September. She has raised a remarkable family and you are all in our prayers.
Mike & Patty Gaudreau
Friend
October 5, 2021
I have so many fond memories of Ilene during my time as an employee at Commonwealth Senior Living. I can still remember the table she sat at during meals, her love of coffee and daily activities. On Saturday evenings when I would play music, she always came by to listen. Ilene was a fixture at CSL during my time there. I'm sure going to miss her. I was fortunate to know her and her wonderful family. My condolences to everyone who knew and loved Ilene.
Alex Buettiker
Friend
October 4, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. We were so glad we were able to visit with her an her 95th birthday. Angie and Dot Quesenberry
Angie Quesenberry
Family
October 2, 2021
To her sons,
Your mom was so gracious. She offered my very first piece of cheese cake when I babysat for you! At that time the going pay rate was 25 cents an hour! I remember going to the shoe store, too.

On a recent visit to Radford while walking through Radford Village and my old home on State Street, I walked past your home and inquired of the gentleman cutting the grass if he happened to be one of the Crigler boys but he said was not.

I am sorry for your loss. Sincerely,

Cheryl Miller Rogers
Cheryl Miller Rogers
Friend
October 2, 2021
My sympathy goes out to the family. Remembering our early morning walks on Tyler and visits to the show store.
Jackie Spaulding
Friend
October 2, 2021
I will always keep many fond memories
A special place is kept in my heart for her as well as the entire family.May God bless you and family
Ron Wheeler
Friend
October 2, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to all of Ilene's family. We shared some fun times at gatherings in Radford. She will be missed, but let sweet memories carry you through the days ahead.
Wanda and Larry Humphrey
Friend
October 2, 2021
I loved babysitting for Billy, Tommy and Walter but most of all I loved being around Ilene. She was a wonderful hostess and a great role model. I have many fond memories of the Criglers. May the Lord give you all peace and comfort.
A
Ann Robertson McConnell
Friend
October 2, 2021
We send our prayers to the family. Mrs. Crigler was a wonderful lady. Martha has fond memories of making "house calls" to help her and Bill with their Cable TV problems a few times. I remember, in later years, delivering meals on wheels to her. Such wonderful folks!
Joe & Martha Mannon
Friend
October 1, 2021
My deepest sympathies to Billy, Tommy and Walter and extended family. When I first joined PEO, Ilene was an active member. She was so sweet and helpful and of course I remember me and my siblings going to the shoe store to be fitted for shoes when we were young. Thoughts and prayers are with you all. She was such a lovely person.
Mary Plott
October 1, 2021
So sorry of the loss of Mrs. Crigler. she was a wonderful and gracious person. A true treasure of the radford community.
Joanne Cook
Friend
October 1, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Pat King
Friend
October 1, 2021
Thinking of the family during this time.
Beverly Lewis
Friend
October 1, 2021
All our sympathies dear Crigler family. Your mom was a wonderful friend to my Mom and I miss that generation of "bridge club" and PEO friends so much. They were a special group here in town. My best to you and God bless you all.
Debra Sydnor
Friend
October 1, 2021
Ms. Crigler was a kind, helpful, and generous lady. Her patience in the shoe store and the community was amazing. She will be missed. Sending prayers to the family.
Jeannie Fowler Bain
Friend
October 1, 2021
I remember her so well Back in the good old days and prayers for Millie Roop and Dianne Morris my old and dear friends
Roger Altizer
October 1, 2021
Have wonderful memories of this sweet lady & her kind husband. They helped fit me, my husband & three children with the best fitted shoes ever. Thinking & praying for her family.
Tenny Jones & family
Friend
October 1, 2021
Ilene was a great lady, loved shopping at their shoe store. May she rest in peace. God Bless
Marceline Hunter
Friend
October 1, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Charlie & Nancy Stewart
Friend
October 1, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please find comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17.
DT
September 30, 2021
To the family, I would like to extend my condolences to you. Losing a loved one in death breaks our heart. Please know that you can find comfort and strength in God. Isa. 41:10 says he will hold on to you with his right hand of righteousness. Cherish the loving memories.
VM
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 22 of 22 results