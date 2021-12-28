Menu
Ina Mae Ferris
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
Ina Mae Ferris

Ina Mae Ferris, 90, went to be with her Lord on Friday, December 24, 2021. She was born in Taka, West Virginia, on November 16, 1931, to Oker Plany Terry and Roda Church Terry.

She was a seamstress for many years at Oak Hall Cap and Gown and Shenandoah Robe then retired. She liked to listen to songs of the mountains and watch her stories on television during the day and evening news. She loved bluegrass music and country music. She helped many people in their life Ina was a very loving and caring person. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Clyde B. Ferris Jr.; a son, Richard C. Ferris; brothers, Paul, Denny, and Tony Terry; sisters, Genevie Thomas, Clara Ray and Edith Horn; a grandson, Jamie Ferris; and her beloved pets, Bird Jr., Bear, Brownie, Friskel, Tit, Tat, Flashy, Fluffy and Casper.

Surviving are her children, David Allen Ferris (Lynne), Thomas Clay Ferris (Gloria) and Matthew Kevin Ferris (Susan); grandchildren, Daniel Ferris, D.J. Ferris, Kelly Chewing, Amanda Ferris, and Chrissy Willis; beloved sister, Charlotte Bellflowers; special nephew and niece, Todd Bellflowers, Vickie Hanson and Linda Pascal; and pets, Sophia, Bambi, Posey, Sammy and Jack.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 5 until 9 p.m., at Lotz Funeral Home, 1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke. A celebration of Ina's life will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Lotz Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Lowden officiating. Burial will follow at Glade Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Lotz Funeral Home
1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke, VA
Dec
30
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Lotz Funeral Home
1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ed Morgan
Work
December 29, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Donna Etue Ciafardini
Friend
December 29, 2021
Sorry for your family losing their mom. My mom was born 11/22/31. They were so close on birthdays. Praying your family will come together and cherish your time together. God is in charge, he will give you all peace.
Bonnie Lewis
December 28, 2021
