Ina Mae Ferris
Ina Mae Ferris, 90, went to be with her Lord on Friday, December 24, 2021. She was born in Taka, West Virginia, on November 16, 1931, to Oker Plany Terry and Roda Church Terry.
She was a seamstress for many years at Oak Hall Cap and Gown and Shenandoah Robe then retired. She liked to listen to songs of the mountains and watch her stories on television during the day and evening news. She loved bluegrass music and country music. She helped many people in their life Ina was a very loving and caring person. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Clyde B. Ferris Jr.; a son, Richard C. Ferris; brothers, Paul, Denny, and Tony Terry; sisters, Genevie Thomas, Clara Ray and Edith Horn; a grandson, Jamie Ferris; and her beloved pets, Bird Jr., Bear, Brownie, Friskel, Tit, Tat, Flashy, Fluffy and Casper.
Surviving are her children, David Allen Ferris (Lynne), Thomas Clay Ferris (Gloria) and Matthew Kevin Ferris (Susan); grandchildren, Daniel Ferris, D.J. Ferris, Kelly Chewing, Amanda Ferris, and Chrissy Willis; beloved sister, Charlotte Bellflowers; special nephew and niece, Todd Bellflowers, Vickie Hanson and Linda Pascal; and pets, Sophia, Bambi, Posey, Sammy and Jack.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 5 until 9 p.m., at Lotz Funeral Home, 1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke. A celebration of Ina's life will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Lotz Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Lowden officiating. Burial will follow at Glade Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 28, 2021.