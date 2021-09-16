Menu
Roanoke Times
India Juanita Schell
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
India Juanita Schell

September 14, 2021

India Juanita Schell, 91, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Earl Schell; her parents, Roy and Lucy Donahue; and her brothers, Lloyd and Roy L. Donahue.

She is survived by her daughter, Dianna Via-Dapena (Gumersindo); son, Charles David Via; and special granddaughter, Stephanie Guercin (Richard). She is also survived by her brothers, Landon "Beb" Donahue, Elmer Lee Donahue (Marie), and Howard "Tink" Donahue (Gloria); grandchildren, David Wayne Via (Kimberly) and Shannon Law (Paul); great-grandchildren, Jessica, Bailey, Jaylen, Jena, Hannah, and Vincent; and four great-great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Oakey's Funeral Home & Crematory - North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke, VA
Sep
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Oakey's Funeral Home & Crematory - North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke, VA
Oakey’s North Chapel
