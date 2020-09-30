BookerInez BrownSeptember 27, 2020Inez Brown Booker, 93, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born on February 27, 1927, to the late America and Edward Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Booker.She was a graduate of West, Virginia State College where she majored in Education and graduated August 19, 1949. She was an educator in the Roanoke City School System. Inez was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and Refuge Temple Church.Survivors include her caregiver, Gaynell Wright; Barbara Lawrence who was caregiver and like a daughter; Stepson James Booker and stepson, Elder Gregory Hash; granddaughter, Hope Cupit; Elder Leroy Garrison and the Refuge Temple Church family; cousins, William and Dorothy Golden; and niece, Bernice Aaron (Glenn) of Charlotte, N.C., and a host of other relatives and friends.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 with family visitation at 10:30 a.m. at Serenity Funeral Home. The interment will be in St Andrews Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.