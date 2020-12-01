Inez Irene Manuel DuncanSeptember 9, 1920 - November 28, 2020Inez Irene Manuel Duncan, 100, of Pulaski, Va. died early Saturday morning, November 28, 2020 in the Pulaski Health & Rehab Center. She was born in Wythe Co., on September 9, 1920 and was the daughter of the late Guy and Aida Manuel. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Guy Clifton Duncan. Mrs. Duncan was a retired employee of the Pulaski YMCA.Surviving are son, Donald E. Duncan and his fiance, Jean Coffey and Jean's family, Margaret & Jan Coffey; grandsons, Donald Todd Duncan, Steve Back and wife, Julie, Chris Back and wife, Rhonda; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Alexis, Brittany, Tyler and Travis; and a number of nephews and nieces.There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, with the Rev. Michael Warren officiating.Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.