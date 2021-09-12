Inez Marie Richardson
September 10, 2021
Inez Marie Richardson of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away at The Park Oak Grove on Friday, September 10, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles S. Richardson.
Surviving is her daughter, Linda G. Cronise; granddaughter, Stephanie Gray and her son, Nathan Gray; and grandson, Jeff Cronise (Christine) and their children, Tayler and Tyler Cronise.
Special thanks to Park Oak Grove for their love and care.
The family will conduct a private service due to COVID-19. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 12, 2021.