Inez was a very kind sweet loving lady i meet her when I came to work at the POG in 2018 she always had a smile on her face and she would always ask me how my day was going and I tell her it was going good and she would said that's wonderful dear and pat me on the back she was a wonderful lady and she will truly be missed by so many Sending lots of prayers and hugs to her family

Crystal Blankenship (cna) Work September 14, 2021