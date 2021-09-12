Menu
Inez Marie Richardson
Inez Marie Richardson

September 10, 2021

Inez Marie Richardson of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away at The Park Oak Grove on Friday, September 10, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles S. Richardson.

Surviving is her daughter, Linda G. Cronise; granddaughter, Stephanie Gray and her son, Nathan Gray; and grandson, Jeff Cronise (Christine) and their children, Tayler and Tyler Cronise.

Special thanks to Park Oak Grove for their love and care.

The family will conduct a private service due to COVID-19. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 12, 2021.
Inez was a very kind sweet loving lady i meet her when I came to work at the POG in 2018 she always had a smile on her face and she would always ask me how my day was going and I tell her it was going good and she would said that's wonderful dear and pat me on the back she was a wonderful lady and she will truly be missed by so many Sending lots of prayers and hugs to her family
Crystal Blankenship (cna)
Work
September 14, 2021
Inez was such a kind and caring friend to so many. She and my mom, Letha, were dear friends at Park Oak Grove and enjoyed sitting together at meals. She will be missed by all who knew her. I know she is rejoicing with the angels in heaven.
Faye King
Friend
September 13, 2021
We will miss Inez when we come to Park Oak Grove. She was always at the front door with a smile on her face. She was always willing to help the others before and after the service. She loved the Lord. May God give you all the peace and understanding at this time. Blessings David and Debra Burgess
Debra Burgess
Friend
September 12, 2021
What a sweet and dear individual Ms. Inez was. Her love for others was obvious and her love of serving the Lord was as well. I will miss my friend at Bible studies. We lift the family in prayer at this time.
Eugene Mills, Sunset Ministries
Friend
September 12, 2021
