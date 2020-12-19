Iona Johnson OliverDecember 16, 2020Iona Johnson Oliver of Christiansburg, age 98, moved back to heaven on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 to begin her joyful reunion with her Heavenly Father, and those who proceeded her there, including her husband, Garland 'Bentley' Oliver; infant son, Stephen; son, Michael; parents, Frank Johnson and Florence 'Ethel' Atkinson Johnson; siblings, Alice Jones, Reba Oberndorfer, Wilma Bonds Comer, Frank 'Buck' Johnson; and other beloved family and friends.Those she leaves behind are sister, Maurine Nester of Salem, Va.; daughters and sons, Joyce Belshan, Garland 'Jerry' Oliver, Sharon Akers of Round Hill, Va., Rhonda Smith, Phillip Oliver, Marc Oliver of Shawsville, Va.; beloved sons and daughters-in-law; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; other extended family and friends, especially J.D. and Paulette Lambert. Iona's family and friends will greatly miss her, but we rejoice in her newly restored and joy-filled life.Iona's family wants to thank the diligent members of Faith Christian Church and the Alleghany Church of Christ who tirelessly brought communion to Iona and ministered to her; she appreciated and enjoyed their fellowship so much. Iona is remembered for her dedication to God, family, and country, loves of gardening, homemaking, and NFL and VT football, and her lovely smile,A mother holds her children's hands for a moment, but holds their hearts eternally (author unknown).Please make life celebration memorial gifts in Iona's name to the Faith Christian Church of Christ, or Alleghany Church of Christ building funds.Services were held at Alleghany Church of Christ with interment at Sunset Cemetery.