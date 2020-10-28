DOOLEY
Iona Pauline Wilson
November 6, 1922
October 25, 2020
Iona Pauline Wilson Dooley, 97, of Roanoke, Virginia, died peaceably in her sleep on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
Pauline was born on November 6, 1922, to the late Charles E. and Mary Johnson Wilson on a mountain in Browning Lambert, West Virginia. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert B. Dooley of Roanoke and her three sisters, Inez Ashby of Rock, West Virginia, Sylvia N. Pirrung of Montgomery, West Virginia, and Mary Nell Mann of Princeton, West Virginia.
After graduating from Matoaka High School in Matoaka, West Virginia, Pauline came to Roanoke in 1940 to attend Lewis Gale Hospital's School of Nursing. She graduated with honors as a Registered Nurse on July 1, 1944 and worked there for many years afterwards. Pauline also worked at the Veteran's Affairs Medical Center in Salem where she retired in 1986.
She is survived by her devoted daughter, Jane Dooley-Stuart of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; many dear nieces and nephews; and a close circle of friends.
Her ashes will be scattered on the mountain where she was born in Browning Lambert, West Virginia at a future date.
Memorial donations in Pauline's name can be made to the Virginia Department of the Blind and Vision Impaired, Attention: Endowments, 395 Azalea Avenue, Richmond, VA 23227 or to Villa Heights Baptist Church, 4080 Challenger Avenue, NE, Roanoke, VA 24012. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 28, 2020.