Ira Hubert Duncan
May 24, 1941 - April 5, 2022
Ira Hubert Duncan, 80, of Christiansburg, went home to be with his heavenly father on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
He was a member of Childress Church of God, retired from Canteen Vending, and a faithful customer at the Radford Travel Center. Ira was preceded in death by his wife, Iva Dale Duncan; parents, Hubert and Ellodia Duncan; brother, Carl Duncan; and stepdaughter, Vickie Lawson.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Tommy and Kathryn Hackworth; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Jay Meriwether; grandchildren, Amy (Jerald) Vann, and T. J. (Amanda) Hackworth; five great-grandchildren, Mason, Abby, Nicolas, Breanna, and Olivia; sisters and brother-in-law, Della and Boo Carroll, Betty Ritter, and Arleen Thompson; sister-in-law, Sharon Duncan; and many other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Ronald Smith and the Rev. Frankie Graham officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin. The Duncan family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 7, 2022.