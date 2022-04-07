Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ira Hubert Duncan
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 8 2022
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
Ira Hubert Duncan

May 24, 1941 - April 5, 2022

Ira Hubert Duncan, 80, of Christiansburg, went home to be with his heavenly father on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

He was a member of Childress Church of God, retired from Canteen Vending, and a faithful customer at the Radford Travel Center. Ira was preceded in death by his wife, Iva Dale Duncan; parents, Hubert and Ellodia Duncan; brother, Carl Duncan; and stepdaughter, Vickie Lawson.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Tommy and Kathryn Hackworth; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Jay Meriwether; grandchildren, Amy (Jerald) Vann, and T. J. (Amanda) Hackworth; five great-grandchildren, Mason, Abby, Nicolas, Breanna, and Olivia; sisters and brother-in-law, Della and Boo Carroll, Betty Ritter, and Arleen Thompson; sister-in-law, Sharon Duncan; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Ronald Smith and the Rev. Frankie Graham officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin. The Duncan family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Apr
8
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Della and Sharon, so sorry for you loss. May God give comfort you.
Wanda Humphrey
Acquaintance
April 6, 2022
I grew up with Ira and his siblings. They don't come any better than him and his family. I also knew Iva Dale. We went to the Old Brick Church together when we were kids. Ira will be missed for sure. RIP IRA, prayers for your family.
Barbara Coalson
Neighbor
April 6, 2022
My condolences to all the family
Wanda Franklin Lawson
Friend
April 6, 2022
Donnie & Cindy Byrd
April 6, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Ira was a great person ,he all ways had a smile and a kind word. God bless you all.
Ronnie & Mozel Wade
Friend
April 6, 2022
RIP my friend. Prayers and condolences to the family. Her will be greatly missed.
Sandra Rollins
Friend
April 6, 2022
Love you, going to miss you,
Randy Duncan
Family
April 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results