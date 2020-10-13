Menu
Ira William "Ike" Harris Jr.
HARRIS JR.

Ira William

October 12, 2020

Ira William "Ike" Harris Jr. of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020.

He was the son of the late Sophylea Thomas and Ira William Harris Sr. Ike was also preceded in death by a son, Mark Harris.

Ike is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley Stone Harris; son, Michael Stone Harris (Vickie) of Haysi, Va.; daughter, Susan Harris Lipes (Robert S.); and sister, Nancy Harris Sublett (James C.) of St. Augustine, Fla.

He graduated from Jefferson High School and attended Roanoke College. Ike served in the United States Navy during the Korean War.

He worked at Bemiss Equipment Corporation in Salem, Va., left to start a business in Haysi, Va., then returned to Bemiss where he was the Branch Manager for the Salem and Norton Virginia Branches.

Ike was a Charter Member of the Optimist Club of Cave Spring and a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church of Salem and St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church of Roanoke.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. A private graveside service for family will be conducted with Rector Karin MacPhail officiating.

The family requests donations be made to St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church, 2339 Grandin Road, SW, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Our love and prayers go out to Shirley, Susan and Mike. What wonderful memories we have of our friendship with Ike and Shirley. Ike was the first person Tom met when we moved to Roanoke. Shorty following, I met Shirley. Many nights eating out, masters degrees and company dinners we remain friends to this day...although distance separates us. So glad Ike came into our life and we could call him friend.
Ann and Tom Moore
October 12, 2020