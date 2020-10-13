Our love and prayers go out to Shirley, Susan and Mike. What wonderful memories we have of our friendship with Ike and Shirley. Ike was the first person Tom met when we moved to Roanoke. Shorty following, I met Shirley. Many nights eating out, masters degrees and company dinners we remain friends to this day...although distance separates us. So glad Ike came into our life and we could call him friend .

Ann and Tom Moore October 12, 2020