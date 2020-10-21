Guerrant
Irene Mayo
October 17, 2020
Irene Mayo Guerrant, 88, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with her heavenly Father on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Lewis-Gale Hospital.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Maurine Lawton and Lula Lawton; one son, Bryant Guerrant; three sisters, Helen Hill, Dora Woods and Roxi Gears; and one brother, John Mayo.
A viewing will be on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral Services will be held privately. Due to COVID-19, a face covering and social distance will be required. Condolences may be sent to Hamlar-Curtis.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 21, 2020.