Irene McAllisterIrene McAllister, 97, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021.A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, February 27, 2021, in Monterey Cemetery with pastor T.G. Ayers officiating.The family would like to send a special thanks to Good Samaritan Hospice and Nurse Sarah of Roanoke, www.obaughfuneralhome.com