PLUNKETT
Iris Hudson
September 26, 2020
Iris Hudson Plunkett, 102, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James O. Plunkett Jr., and her son, Kerry Plunkett.
Iris is survived by her grandson, Jesse Plunkett and his wife, Anita; a daughter-in-law, Cathy Plunkett; and numerous other relatives.
A Graveside Service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel.
Donations may be made to Garden City Baptist Church or to your favorite charity
.