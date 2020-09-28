Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Iris Hudson Plunkett
PLUNKETT

Iris Hudson

September 26, 2020

Iris Hudson Plunkett, 102, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James O. Plunkett Jr., and her son, Kerry Plunkett.

Iris is survived by her grandson, Jesse Plunkett and his wife, Anita; a daughter-in-law, Cathy Plunkett; and numerous other relatives.

A Graveside Service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel.

Donations may be made to Garden City Baptist Church or to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Oakey’s North Chapel - Roanoke
6732 Peters Creek Rd. , Roanoke, VA 24019
Sep
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey’s North Chapel - Roanoke
6732 Peters Creek Rd. , Roanoke, VA 24019
Sep
30
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel - Roanoke
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.