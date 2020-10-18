HarperIrma ElizabethOctober 13, 2020Irma Elizabeth Harper, 87 of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Serenity. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery. There will be a public viewing on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 2-= until 5 p.m. at Serenity. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.