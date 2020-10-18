Harper
Irma Elizabeth
October 13, 2020
Irma Elizabeth Harper, 87 of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Serenity. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery. There will be a public viewing on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 2-= until 5 p.m. at Serenity. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 18, 2020.