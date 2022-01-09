Menu
Roanoke Times
Irvin Dosser Nichols
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Kendall Funeral Home - Pembroke
605 Snidow St.
Pembroke, VA
Irvin Dosser Nichols

Irvin Dosser Nichols, of New Castle, Va., made a grand entry into Heaven after departing this life on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

"Irv" was born to Howard and Mada Conner Nichols in Roanoke City on September 28, 1939. He would later graduate as a member of the Jefferson High School Class of 1957. Following High School, he entered the world of VPI and forever became a Hokie, graduating in the Class of 1960 with a Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering. This degree would lead him to be an engineer for Dominion Power. Post retirement, Irv and his wife "Ernie" found a piece of paradise near his beloved VPI, in Craig County, where he could truly be an outdoorsman (hunting, fishing), traveling to the beach, and going to watch the Hokies play whether football, baseball or basketball. He was also a member of the body of faith at Newport-Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church.

Irv was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Mada; and siblings, Frances Lucado, Howard Nichols, Betty Gillespie, and Jimmy Nichols.

Left to cherish his memory to their hearts are his wife and best companion, "Ernie" Mathias Nichols who was married to him on July 7, 1999; children, Howard Cleveland Nichols of Kill Devil Hills, N.C., Christopher Dosser Nichols of Roanoke, Va.; Pam Venable (Billy) of Kernersville, N.C., and George Fisher of Richmond, Va.; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Barbara Hines, and Peggy McCormick.

Irv's family invite all to come and celebrate this wonderful life given to us all in the Spring, beneath a shade tree at the Nichols house, with Pastor Morris Fleischer officiating, a tale of Irv told, and perhaps a song or two as all gather in a spirit of love and community. A guestbook is available to send condolences or share a word by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com. The staff of Kendall Funeral Home are honored to be serving the Nichols Family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Kendall Funeral Home - Pembroke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so shocked to hear of Irv’s passing this morning. I’m so sad.... Ernie, my heart breaks for you but always remember you were Irv’s true love snd soulmate. He was a great boss and mentor to Bill, a wonderful fun loving friend to us both, and I will always cherish the times the four of us were together.

With my deepest and most heartfelt sympathy.

Bev (Kelly) but now “Robinson”
Bev Robinson
Friend
February 11, 2022
Ernie, So sorry to hear of Irv’s passing. Thinking of you and your family during this difficult time.
Janet and Rick Sutphin
Friend
January 19, 2022
“Ernie” & Family, I want to express Sympathy to all of you, losing your dear loved one. Irv was a kind & pleasant neighbor and friend. He is at rest & peace at his forever home. I miss seeing lights on at your paradise home high upon the ridge. I’m looking forward to meeting you under the shade tree in Spring
Cornette Caldwell
January 17, 2022
We were blessed to have met Irv through JD . We had fun times at 4th of July celebrations. Our prayers are with the family .
Mike and Debbie Meadows
Friend
January 12, 2022
So sorry Ernie and all the Nichols family about uncle Dosser. I have such fond memories of all of you on 11th street in Roanoke. You were smart as a whip and had personality plus!! I know you , grandma nichols and all the other brothers and sisters before you are up in heaven having a grand time! You will be missed by all those that knew and loved you. Thanks for the memories. Rest In Peace
Cynthia Porginski
Family
January 11, 2022
So sorry Ernie and all of the Nichols family. I have so many fond memories of he and my other aunts and uncles on 11th street in Roanoke growing up as a little child. He was so smart and loved life and especially studying the ancestry tree. Time is precious and I can imagine you now with grandma nichols and all the other brothers and sisters In heaven having a grand time. You will be missed. Rest In Peace
Cynthia Porginski
Family
January 11, 2022
Ernie, I am so very sorry to hear of Irv's passing. He was a great friend to our family and will be missed. My heart and prayers goes out to you and your family. Keeping you and your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Love,
Ronald and Yvonne Harris (Yvonne Marshall Harris)
Ronald & Yvonne Harris
Friend
January 11, 2022
Ernie, we are so sorry to hear of Irv's passing. He was a great man. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Love Crystal Dudding and family.
Crystal Dudding
Friend
January 10, 2022
I have many things to say about Irv's passing. In high school at Jefferson I didn't know him well because he was two years ahead of me. But years later we found ourselves working together in Hagerstown, Maryland, later in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, and finally in Richmond. We had a lot of things in common growing up in Roanoke and being engineers who graduated from Va Tech. However, the one thing that brought us together more than anything else was fishing. We floated the James together for smallmouth, fished the Chickahominy for largemouth, fished the striper run below Kerr Dam, camped and fished at Smith Mountain Lake and had a great time together. I will miss our regular phone calls and laughs. My old friend I am really sad that you are gone. My condolences to Ernie and the family.
Gene Divers
Friend
January 10, 2022
The day you passed away will always remain a sad memory, but the life you lived was a happy one. The stories you told all your life, your humor, and the love for your family will always be remembered.
Cy Coleman
Friend
January 10, 2022
So very sorry to hear of Irv´s passing. He was such a wonderful person and I am glad to have had the privilege in knowing him. Hugs and prayers to Ernie. Love Jackie, Novel, and family.
Jackie and Novel Martin
Friend
January 9, 2022
I will miss you my good buddy. I am so glad we were able to see each other the past few summers. I will never forget how kind and generous you and Ernie were to me and I will always treasure the Conner family heirlooms you gave to me. My mom was always fond of you and your parents. I will try to carry on the family history that you were always so interested in exploring.
Scott Schaffer
Family
January 9, 2022
I have many memories growing up with Irv as my grandfather. He was a good & intelligent man with a strong presence. He showed love by sharing his knowledge and advice. I look forward to one day hearing more of his advice in heaven.
Paxton and Rachael Rose
Grandchild
January 9, 2022
The lights of the Nichols' home in the Simmonsville community of Craig County are now dark. Your friends and neighbors on the "lower 40" miss the comfort from those lights and the knowledge of Irv's comings and goings in our lives. It's a lonesome feeling. But as an earthly light goes out, a heavenly light is lit around God's supper table. Just this past Dec 9th, the Nichols and Ayers shared a mountain meal @ Doe Creek Farm in Pembroke. We remember that time together with warmth and joy. Now Irv's homegoing is celebrated in eternity. We miss you.
George and Judith Ayers
George & Judith Ayers
Neighbor
January 9, 2022
So sorry Ernie with the loss of Erv. He was a wonderful man and friend to so many folks in Craig County. Enjoyed our time with y’all when we went to Farm House and other visits. He will be greatly missed.
Kathy and Noel Huffman
Family
January 8, 2022
I extend my deepest sympathy to Ernie, Family, and friends. I still cannot believe Irv is gone from this life on earth as we know it. He was a cohort, boss, and most of all a very dear and true friend of mine for 52 years. I can sincerely say my life would not be what it is today if it were not for Irv Nichols. I have so many fond memories of us together which I will cherish until the day I die. I miss you, but we shall meet again some day. I love you like a brother. Rest in peace my friend, and may God bless your soul.
Bill Kelly
Bill Kelly
Friend
January 7, 2022
I will miss Uncle Dosser! As a child I watched him tie flies for his many fishing trips. I developed a love of the outdoors, in part, because of my uncle's influence. My condolences to Ernie and her family as well as Dosser's children, grandchildren and my aunt, Barbara Hines, and my mother, Peggy McCormick. May he rest in peace. Love, Julia
JULIA DOOLEY
January 7, 2022
My condolences to Ernie and family. I was blessed to meet Irv many years ago when we attended Level Green Church together. He was always friendly to me and I always thought they were such a sweet couple. There beautiful home is just a few miles past my house, so we were neighbors as well. My prayers are with Ernie and family now and in the days to come.
Karen Link
Karen Link
Neighbor
January 6, 2022
Sending sympathy and love. So sorry to hear of your loss.
Peggy J Huffman
Friend
January 6, 2022
My deepest Sympathy goes out to Mrs. Nichols, "Ernie" and the family. He was a dear friend who will be greatly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Pamela Albert
January 6, 2022
