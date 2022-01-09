Irvin Dosser Nichols
Irvin Dosser Nichols, of New Castle, Va., made a grand entry into Heaven after departing this life on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
"Irv" was born to Howard and Mada Conner Nichols in Roanoke City on September 28, 1939. He would later graduate as a member of the Jefferson High School Class of 1957. Following High School, he entered the world of VPI and forever became a Hokie, graduating in the Class of 1960 with a Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering. This degree would lead him to be an engineer for Dominion Power. Post retirement, Irv and his wife "Ernie" found a piece of paradise near his beloved VPI, in Craig County, where he could truly be an outdoorsman (hunting, fishing), traveling to the beach, and going to watch the Hokies play whether football, baseball or basketball. He was also a member of the body of faith at Newport-Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church.
Irv was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Mada; and siblings, Frances Lucado, Howard Nichols, Betty Gillespie, and Jimmy Nichols.
Left to cherish his memory to their hearts are his wife and best companion, "Ernie" Mathias Nichols who was married to him on July 7, 1999; children, Howard Cleveland Nichols of Kill Devil Hills, N.C., Christopher Dosser Nichols of Roanoke, Va.; Pam Venable (Billy) of Kernersville, N.C., and George Fisher of Richmond, Va.; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Barbara Hines, and Peggy McCormick.
Irv's family invite all to come and celebrate this wonderful life given to us all in the Spring, beneath a shade tree at the Nichols house, with Pastor Morris Fleischer officiating, a tale of Irv told, and perhaps a song or two as all gather in a spirit of love and community. A guestbook is available to send condolences or share a word by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com
. The staff of Kendall Funeral Home are honored to be serving the Nichols Family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.