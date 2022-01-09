I have many things to say about Irv's passing. In high school at Jefferson I didn't know him well because he was two years ahead of me. But years later we found ourselves working together in Hagerstown, Maryland, later in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, and finally in Richmond. We had a lot of things in common growing up in Roanoke and being engineers who graduated from Va Tech. However, the one thing that brought us together more than anything else was fishing. We floated the James together for smallmouth, fished the Chickahominy for largemouth, fished the striper run below Kerr Dam, camped and fished at Smith Mountain Lake and had a great time together. I will miss our regular phone calls and laughs. My old friend I am really sad that you are gone. My condolences to Ernie and the family.

Gene Divers Friend January 10, 2022