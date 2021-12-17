Menu
Isom Jackson "Jack" Lee Jr.
Isom "Jack" Jackson Lee Jr.

December 14, 2021

Isom "Jack" Jackson Lee Jr., 86, of Eagle Rock, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Isom Sr. and Grace Lee, and wife, Catherine Hall Lee.

He is survived by his; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Denise Lee; daughter, Sonja M. DuPont; granddaughter, Kristen DuPont Buhr; great-grandchildren, Anthony and Hayden Burh; and sister, Shirley.

A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 17, 2021.
Jack, I know without a doubt you are sitting there with Kay. Going on to be with Kay is not a sad thing. I send up lifting thoughts to your kids and Kristin. Kristin, I wish the best to you and your family. Kay and Jacks old friend, Brenda
Brenda Cummings
December 17, 2021
