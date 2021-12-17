Isom "Jack" Jackson Lee Jr.
December 14, 2021
Isom "Jack" Jackson Lee Jr., 86, of Eagle Rock, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Isom Sr. and Grace Lee, and wife, Catherine Hall Lee.
He is survived by his; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Denise Lee; daughter, Sonja M. DuPont; granddaughter, Kristen DuPont Buhr; great-grandchildren, Anthony and Hayden Burh; and sister, Shirley.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
or 540-884-2276
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 17, 2021.