TURMAN
Iva Eloise
September 23, 1939
October 21, 2020
Iva Eloise Conner Turman, 81, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was born on September 23, 1939, in Check, Virginia.
Iva was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin (D.) Turman; her parents, James E. and Ruby Conner; and her brother, Jimmy Conner.
Our mother had the best sense of humor and loved to make you laugh. She loved her family, was our rock, and was the best mother to us all, grandma and great grandma. She was a hard-working one-of-a-kind lady whose entire family will cherish all the wonderful memories she created.
She is survived by her children, Becky Graham, Ricky Turman (Vicky), Deana Fralin (Wayne), Sandra Painter (Jesse), and DeWayne Turman (Mindy); her grandchildren, Billy Graham, Michael, Vince, Zach and Chris Turman, Lindsay, Ashley and Daniel Setchel, Cody Turman, Hannah Bowles, Greg and Graci Fralin, and JD Turman, who she had a special bond with; and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Bruce Conner (Kathy), and Kenneth Conner (Robin), and many special nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family sends a very special thank you to Mindy Scheinder, who Mom loved like a daughter and took special care of her when she needed it most.
The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. The Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Copper Hill Cemetery in Copper Hill, Va. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 23, 2020.