Jack Dan Hurd
Hurd

Jack Dan

October 31, 2020

Jack Dan Hurd passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was a front end worker at Tanglewood Kroger for over 25 years. Dan was loyal, hardworking and always ready to help the customers and was loved by many.

He was preceded in death by father, Jack Hurd.

He is survived by mother, Nadine Hurd; sister, Yvonne Stroud and husband, Erid; nephews, Derrick, Jeff, Kevin Gregory and families.

If Dan wasn't at Kroger or home, he could be seen riding in the joy of his life, his red mustang. Dan was a kind soul and will be missed by many.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Roanoke, is assisting the family.

Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Dan was favorite person to see up front always smiling saying hello And helping with my groceries to my car. He will be truly missed
Debra
November 7, 2020
My family and I am very sorry for y'alls lost.we have known Dan for nineteen years.he was a real friend to me and my family.
Leo Montgomery
November 5, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes: 16,17.
D T
November 5, 2020