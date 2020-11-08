HurdJack DanOctober 31, 2020Jack Dan Hurd passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was a front end worker at Tanglewood Kroger for over 25 years. Dan was loyal, hardworking and always ready to help the customers and was loved by many.He was preceded in death by father, Jack Hurd.He is survived by mother, Nadine Hurd; sister, Yvonne Stroud and husband, Erid; nephews, Derrick, Jeff, Kevin Gregory and families.If Dan wasn't at Kroger or home, he could be seen riding in the joy of his life, his red mustang. Dan was a kind soul and will be missed by many.Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Roanoke, is assisting the family.