Jack Donald "Donnie" "Donnie" Lee
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
Lee

Jack Donald "Donnie"

March 14, 1936

November 1, 2020

Jack Donald "Donnie" Lee, age 84, of Fincastle, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Virginia Veterans Care Center following a long illness.

A service honoring Donnie's life will be 11 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Daleville Baptist Church, 375 Orchard Drive, Daleville, with the Reverend Wesley Belcher officiating. Burial with military honors will be held at Pleasant Dale Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road, Daleville. For those with concerns regarding COVID-19, social distancing, and out-of-town folks, the service will be livestreamed at https://www.rader-funeralhome.com/tributes/Jack-Lee.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17 Chicago IL 60601, or to Virginia Veterans Care Center, C/O Veterans Services Foundation, James Monroe Building, 101 North 14th Street, 17th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.



Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
