Jack Donald "Donnie" Lee, age 84, of Fincastle, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Virginia Veterans Care Center following a long illness.
A service honoring Donnie's life will be 11 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Daleville Baptist Church, 375 Orchard Drive, Daleville, with the Reverend Wesley Belcher officiating. Burial with military honors will be held at Pleasant Dale Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road, Daleville. For those with concerns regarding COVID-19, social distancing, and out-of-town folks, the service will be livestreamed at https://www.rader-funeralhome.com/tributes/Jack-Lee
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17 Chicago IL 60601, or to Virginia Veterans Care Center, C/O Veterans Services Foundation, James Monroe Building, 101 North 14th Street, 17th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 3, 2020.