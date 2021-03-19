Jack Ballard Dunbar
Jack Ballard Dunbar, 89, of Fincastle, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the home of his son in Roanoke, Virginia, after a long illness.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954 and had retired from C.E. Thurston and Sons of Roanoke. He loved gardening, canning, and wood working, and was an avid fan NASCAR's Jeff Gordon. Jack was born on September 25, 1931, in Botetourt County, Virginia, to the late Chan H. Sr. and Daisy B. Dunbar. He was also predeceased by his brothers, Larry T., Carl H., Hubert N., Cline L., and David W. Dunbar; and sister, Claudine F. Jacques. Jack was a loving husband and father.
Survivors include by his wife of 54 years, Edith M. Dunbar; son, Jack L. Dunbar of Roanoke; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dennis C. and Shirley Dunbar, Chan H. Jr., and Betty Dunbar; sisters, Sylvia M. Wilson, Bernice J. McConnell, and Ruby G.; brother-in-law, Bernard Lemon; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, with Pastor Juan Barr officiating. Interment will follow at Godwin Cemetery, Fincastle.
The family received friends Friday, March 19, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
, 540-254-3000.
Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2021.