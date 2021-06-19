Jack Delano Grubb



June 29, 1933 - April 25, 2021



On Sunday, April 25, 2021, Jack Delano Grubb, age 87, loving friend to many, passed away at the home of good friends, Glenn and Amy Wood in Martinsville, Virginia.



Jack was born on June 29, 1933, in Roanoke, Virginia to Charlie W. Grubb and Ella Mae (Pete) Wholford Grubb and lived the last 57 years in Garden City which he truly enjoyed. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother Charles L. (Doddle) Grubb Sr. and canine companion Chester. He is survived by nephews Charles Grubb, wife Ashley and their three children, Barry Grubb, wife, Jenny, and their four children and seven, grandchildren, cousin, Wallace Coffey, former sister-in-law, Nita Hyatt Grubb Blankenship, and canine companion, Trixie, who recently passed heartbroken missing Jack.



Jack graduated from Jefferson Senior High School in 1954 and National Business College in 1956 and later obtained his CPA certification. He worked in the business offices of Noland & Company and GMAC and then operated his own Tax Preparation business, Jack Grubb-CPA. He had many clients who became good friends. For several years he and his lifelong friend Wayne Black, operated the BG House of Music, providing lesson books and sheet music for area music teachers.



Jack had a beautiful Tenor voice and a great love of music. He studied with Dr. Oscar McCullough at Hollins College and was a frequent soloist at area churches and sang in several church choirs through most of his life. Jack was a member of West End United Methodist Church of Roanoke, Va.



Jack enjoyed life and his friends, especially Wayne Black and Diane Kelly, while traveling many places and making lifetime memories together.



Please join us in "Celebrating the Life of Jack Delano Grubb" on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 3 p.m. at West End United Methodist Church, Roanoke, Virginia. Interment will occur at a larger date.



Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home



Martinsville



Published by Roanoke Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 25, 2021.