Jack Randall Hardie



September 2, 2021



Jack Randall Hardie, 94, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the University of Virginia Hospital surrounded by his five children. He was laid to rest in St. Andrew's Cemetery in Roanoke, Virginia, next to the love of his life and wife of 53 years, Mary Gillespie Hardie. He received full military honors from the United States Air Force and a grateful nation.



Jack was a native of the Roanoke Valley and graduated from Andrew Lewis High School in Salem. As a young man, he fought for his country in the Korean War, obtaining the rank of staff sergeant in the Air Force. Following his service overseas, Jack embarked on what became a 37-year career with Norfolk and Western Railway, from which he retired in 1988.



Jack was a sports enthusiast who loved baseball and grew up playing it competitively with his uncles and cousins. He instilled this love of the game in his children and grandchildren. Jack coached sandlot baseball for many years, ending that run with a lifetime record of 97-18. His success as a coach was his ability to identify his players' strengths and combine them as a forceful, working team. Dozens of his former players still affectionately call him "Coach" and appreciate the life skills they learned from him on the baseball diamond.



Jack was active in civic life as well, serving as President of the Williamson Road Recreation Club and as a member of the Brotherhood of Railway and Airline Clerks. As President of the Rec Club in the 1960s, Jack welcomed every child, saying he would never turn away any young person who wanted to play baseball.



Jack loved the Philadelphia Phillies and University of Virginia Athletics. He watched every minute and every inning and every down of UVA athletics, rejoicing at the national championships of the 2015 baseball team and the 2019 basketball team. His two favorite players of all time were Bill Dudley and Barry Parkhill.



His greatest source of happiness and achievement was his family. Jack and his wife Mary created a large family that enjoyed immeasurable blessings and wonderful memories together. While neither attended college, Jack and Mary believed that education was the key to enjoying a full and meaningful life, and they instilled this in their five children.



Jack was a people person. After his retirement, he loved spending time chatting with his neighbors, grocery clerks, bankers, repairmen, and anyone who enjoyed a good conversation. Jack had a wonderful sense of humor and loved telling jokes and hearing funny stories. When he headed to bed every night in his later years, his children would joke "Say Goodnight Jack!" and Jack would retort "Goodnight Jack!"



Remaining to treasure these memories are his children, David Hardie (Karen), Susie Jacks (Glenn), Jay Hardie, Ann Hardie (Drew Jubera), and Robert Hardie (Molly); grandchildren, Kelly Hardie (Jonathan Poehler), Sara Julian (Jonathan), Jack Hardie II, Henry Hardie, Charles Hardie, Edward Hardie, Daniel Hardie, Mary Louise Jubera, and Frankie Jubera; great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Lucas Julian; in-laws, Charlotte Garst, Nora Weikel, Ray Crotts, Elizabeth and Kevin Deane, Nancy Gillespie, Helena Gillespie, Sara and B.H. Rakestraw, Michael and Alice Gillespie; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.



Jack was preceded in death by his parents, George and Beatrice Hardie; wife, Mary Gillespie Hardie; sister, Virginia Gray; and in-laws, Buddy Gray, Joey Gillespie, Bobby Gillespie, Cecelia Crotts, and Jimmy Gillespie.



The Hardie family wishes to thank Roanoke Catholic School for their friendship over many years. In addition, the family thanks University of Virginia Doctors C. Michael Valentine and Justin Mutter and their teams for the extraordinary care they provided over the past eleven months.



In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to make contributions to the Mary and Jack Hardie Hall Lower School Building or the Mary Gillespie Hardie Scholarship Fund at Roanoke Catholic School, 621 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke, VA 24016-1416.



Published by Roanoke Times from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2021.