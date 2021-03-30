Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jack Ramie Lewis Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
109 Broad Street
Martinsville, VA
Jack Ramie Lewis Jr.

October 12, 194- - March 27, 2021

Jack Ramie Lewis Jr. of Smith Mountain Lake passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Born on October 12, 1940, the son of Jack R. Lewis and Evelyn Hickman Lewis in Martinsville, Va. A devoted husband, father and brother, he is survived by his wife of 55 years, Katherine King Lewis; their two sons Garland Robert Lewis of Buchanan, Va. and John Charles Lewis and wife Jennifer of Charlotte, N.C.; four grandchildren and two sisters, Linda Lewis Caldwell and Brenda Lewis Martin.

Jack was a graduate of Martinsville High School in 1959, he went on to earned degrees of Bachelor of Science, Middle Tennessee State University, Master of Science, University of Wisconsin Stout and Doctor of Education, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

Jack was the first Principal of Giles County Vocational School and retired as Director of Vocational Education at Danville Public Schools in 1997. He is a past President of the Virginia Association of Career and Technical Education Administration and presented at the National Association for Career and Technical Education Conference. He was most recently on the Alumni Board for Middle Tennessee State University.

Never one to sit still, after his retirement from education Jack founded and ran the Crafters Mall and Mini Storage in Chatham, Va. Later selling the business and retiring with Katherine to Smith Mountain Lake where he enjoyed his time fishing and avidly following the sports teams of his Alma Matter, MTSU.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville, Va. and will be officiated by Reverend Eric Cone. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Scruggs Fire and Rescue 2130 Bluewater Drive, Moneta, VA 24121.

Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Roselawn Burial Park
Martinsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Katherine, I am sorry to hear of Jacks passing. I fondly remember Jack from high school.
Jack M Anderson
April 3, 2021
I am sorry for your loss, Katharine. Jack was a great guy. I enjoyed working for him. You and your family will remain in my thoughts and prayers.
Kay Andrews Thompson
March 31, 2021
I send my deepest sympathy to the family! I taught at the Adult Education Center for 23 years under his supervision. He was a very gentleman!
Jan Pennington
March 31, 2021
Katherine and family, So sorry to hear of Jack's death. Sending our love and sympathy.
Roy and Ann Parker
March 31, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Jack was a great help to me when I started working in the :green trailer" as a parent educator foor Title I. We spoke often of his love of Indian motorcycles and other hobbies. He also shared stories of my parents with whom he went to school at Martinsville.
Karen Doss
March 30, 2021
Katherine - our deepest sympathy to you and your family. Jack was a wonderful man and I wish we would have had more visits. Sending prayers and love to all.
Bobbie Jo (Meade) & John Brawley
March 30, 2021
Dear Katherine aka Kaki, my heart aches for you. I am so sorry. It has been a year since my husband died and I want to tell you we will see them again. And as one old friend said to me last year, stay strong. You will be ok|. ALOHA WITH MUCH LOVE MY CHILDHOOD FRIEND, Judy
Judy Pace Bowles
March 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results