Linda & Rodney, I wanted to send my sincerest condolences. Your Dad (Jack) was a wonderful man. I enjoy thinking about all the times that he was able to bring the Oldsmobile to the shop for service. I always tried to get him to get rid of the Washington Football Team (Redskins) gloves that he would wear in the cold, and I would tell him that I could get him some Dallas Cowboys gloves to wear, and that will keep him warmer. He would always start laughing and say, No thanks! Please remember the ones that we love are never gone, they live within our hearts. If you guys need anything please feel free to reach out anytime. All the guy's here @ the shop (Berglund Truck Shop) want you to know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.

Billy Ross Friend June 23, 2021