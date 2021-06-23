Jack C. Minter
April 20, 1924 - June 21, 2021
Jack C. Minter, lovingly known as Papa Jack, 97, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his four brothers; two sisters, and his wife of 62 years, Lucile, who passed away in 2004.
Surviving are his children, Linda Minter, who selflessly cared for her father for years, and Rodney Minter (Paula); and grandchildren, Sue Tribbett (Bryan) and Clay Minter.
His family will gather at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Waverly Place Baptist Church followed by a Funeral Service at 12 noon. The Revs. Adam Triplett and Wayne Sellers will officiate. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the United Christian Inner City Ministry (aka Chicken Church), 828 Jamison Ave., SE., Roanoke, VA 24013. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 23, 2021.