Jack C. Minter
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey's Funeral Home & Crematory - Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Jack C. Minter

April 20, 1924 - June 21, 2021

Jack C. Minter, lovingly known as Papa Jack, 97, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his four brothers; two sisters, and his wife of 62 years, Lucile, who passed away in 2004.

Surviving are his children, Linda Minter, who selflessly cared for her father for years, and Rodney Minter (Paula); and grandchildren, Sue Tribbett (Bryan) and Clay Minter.

His family will gather at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Waverly Place Baptist Church followed by a Funeral Service at 12 noon. The Revs. Adam Triplett and Wayne Sellers will officiate. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider the United Christian Inner City Ministry (aka Chicken Church), 828 Jamison Ave., SE., Roanoke, VA 24013. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com.


Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Memorial Gathering
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Waverly Place Baptist Church
VA
Jun
25
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Waverly Place Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey's Funeral Home & Crematory - Vinton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I knew Mr. Minter when he was a patient with Dr. Gardner at his original office. He was such a nice man and I know he will be missed by everyone that knew him. May he rest in peace.
Sondra
Work
June 28, 2021
We just want to let you know that we're sorry for your loss and he was one of the best neighbors we ever could had he has went through three generations of us he was a good man he will be missed dearly prayers sent up for the family
Eva Elkins, Krystal and Marquee Lafferty
Friend
June 25, 2021
Linda & Rodney, I wanted to send my sincerest condolences. Your Dad (Jack) was a wonderful man. I enjoy thinking about all the times that he was able to bring the Oldsmobile to the shop for service. I always tried to get him to get rid of the Washington Football Team (Redskins) gloves that he would wear in the cold, and I would tell him that I could get him some Dallas Cowboys gloves to wear, and that will keep him warmer. He would always start laughing and say, No thanks! Please remember the ones that we love are never gone, they live within our hearts. If you guys need anything please feel free to reach out anytime. All the guy's here @ the shop (Berglund Truck Shop) want you to know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Billy Ross
Friend
June 23, 2021
