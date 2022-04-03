Jack Keeling Moulton Jr.
Jack Keeling Moulton Jr., 69, of Willis, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Jack was a former resident of Chesapeake Virginia, a graduate of Great Bridge High School, and Old Dominion University. He worked with Gideons International, spreading God's word.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Keeling Sr. and Sylvia Stone Moulton.
He is survived by his sons, Joseph Lee Moulton (Bobbie) and Jackson Donovan Moulton (Madison Viar); siblings, Dr. Patti Gayle Moulton, and Philip Jason Moulton (Christina); grandchildren, Carter Lee Moulton, Isabelle Ann Moulton, Ava Leann Moulton, and Preston Lee Moulton; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the Topeco Church with Pastor Ted Turner officiating. The interment will follow in the Topeco Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Topeco Church, 3460 Floyd Hwy. S, Floyd, VA 24091 or Gideons International, P.O. Box 742 Floyd, VA 24091.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 3, 2022.