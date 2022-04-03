Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jack Keeling Moulton Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 10 2022
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Topeco Church
Send Flowers
Jack Keeling Moulton Jr.

Jack Keeling Moulton Jr., 69, of Willis, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Jack was a former resident of Chesapeake Virginia, a graduate of Great Bridge High School, and Old Dominion University. He worked with Gideons International, spreading God's word.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Keeling Sr. and Sylvia Stone Moulton.

He is survived by his sons, Joseph Lee Moulton (Bobbie) and Jackson Donovan Moulton (Madison Viar); siblings, Dr. Patti Gayle Moulton, and Philip Jason Moulton (Christina); grandchildren, Carter Lee Moulton, Isabelle Ann Moulton, Ava Leann Moulton, and Preston Lee Moulton; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the Topeco Church with Pastor Ted Turner officiating. The interment will follow in the Topeco Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Topeco Church, 3460 Floyd Hwy. S, Floyd, VA 24091 or Gideons International, P.O. Box 742 Floyd, VA 24091.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Topeco Church
VA
Apr
10
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Topeco Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Maberry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Maberry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.