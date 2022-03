Jack Collier ThomasJune 19, 1947 - March 12, 2021Jack Collier Thomas, 73, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021.A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va. Arrangements by Oakey's North Chapel, (540) 362-1237.