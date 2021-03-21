Jack Collier Thomas
June 19, 1947 - March 12, 2021
Jack Collier Thomas of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at the age of 73. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dwight Thomas and Frances Thomas Lescure.
As a dedicated Christian and family man, Jack is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Nancy Thomas; brother, Richard Thomas of Roanoke, Va.; son, Jay Thomas and daughter-in-law, Tiffany Jones, of Roanoke, Va.; daughter, Laura Childress Morse and son-in-law, Patrick, of St. Augustine, Fla.; daughter, Heather Thomas Epperson and son-in-law, Daniel, of Monroe, NC; much loved grandchildren, Preston, Sarah, Madelyn, Nicholas, and Jessica Morse; and great-grandchildren, Abigail and Emilia Morse.
Jack retired from Norfolk Southern Railway with 43 years of service. Jack was devoted to his family, enjoyed working on antique cars, and going to auto shows and races. Jack loved spending relaxing days at Smith Mountain Lake with his family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society
or to your local SPCA. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 21, 2021.