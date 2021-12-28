I first met your parents about 30 years ago while working at Food Lion in Fairlawn. They were always some of my favorite customers. We would run into each other over the years and I loved catching up with them. We then began to see each other on a regular basis at Walmart. He always came up to me with a big smile and hug. I enjoyed our talks so much. I had missed seeing him over the past several months and had worried about him. I hope he realized how much he and your mom meant to everyone that knew them. My prayers are with you all during this difficult time. He was a very special person.

STACI JONES Acquaintance December 28, 2021