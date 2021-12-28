Menu
Jackie Delmer Gunter
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Jackie Delmer Gunter

October 5, 1937 - December 26, 2021

Jackie D. Gunter, 84, of Fairlawn, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Burlington Mills. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Whitlock Gunter; parents, Clarence and Virginia Gunter; and sisters, Wanda Bain and Betty Sowers.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Carol Gunter; granddaughters, Kayla Gunter and Ashley Parah and her husband, Luke; great-grandchildren, Jackson Sadler, Ember Lattimer and Katherine Parah; brother and sister-in-law, Leonard and Kitty Gunter; and many other relatives and friends.

Also, a special thanks for all of his memories of friends from Burlington Mills, his daily walks at Bisset Park and Riverlawn Elementary School, and especially the associates of Walmart in Fairlawn – you were like family to him. And don't worry Dad, we'll feed Jake.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Thursday December 30, 2021, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021, at the West View Cemetery in Radford with Pastor Chandler Jones officiating.

The Gunter family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Dec
31
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
West View Cemetery
Radford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just today saw about J passing. I feel empty. J was everybody's friend. So sorry,..but the man had a way of making you like him. You couldn't help but like him and love him
mark bain
Coworker
January 6, 2022
My deepest sympathy to all his family.
mary matherly
December 30, 2021
I'm sorry for your loss. I was his mail lady and I really loved stopping and talking to him. He was such a nice man.
Prayers for your family.
Virginia Lang
Friend
December 29, 2021
Sorry for your loss...I'll always remember him and his big smile coming into Walmart where I worked when I first met him and his wife.
Kristian Weddle
Friend
December 29, 2021
I first met your parents about 30 years ago while working at Food Lion in Fairlawn. They were always some of my favorite customers. We would run into each other over the years and I loved catching up with them. We then began to see each other on a regular basis at Walmart. He always came up to me with a big smile and hug. I enjoyed our talks so much. I had missed seeing him over the past several months and had worried about him. I hope he realized how much he and your mom meant to everyone that knew them. My prayers are with you all during this difficult time. He was a very special person.
STACI JONES
Acquaintance
December 28, 2021
We have known Jackie all our life and dearly loved him. He was a wonderful person and was always there for you. We will miss him greatly. Roger and Judy Wilson
Roger Wilson
Friend
December 27, 2021
So Sorry for your loss and sending prayers for you and your family. I worked with Jackie at Burlington Mills
Deborah Calloway
December 27, 2021
Jackie was one of the nicest gentlemen I ever met.
I really enjoyed working for him.
He will be missed!!!!!
Chuck Smith
Friend
December 27, 2021
