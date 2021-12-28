Jackie Delmer Gunter
October 5, 1937 - December 26, 2021
Jackie D. Gunter, 84, of Fairlawn, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Burlington Mills. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Whitlock Gunter; parents, Clarence and Virginia Gunter; and sisters, Wanda Bain and Betty Sowers.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Carol Gunter; granddaughters, Kayla Gunter and Ashley Parah and her husband, Luke; great-grandchildren, Jackson Sadler, Ember Lattimer and Katherine Parah; brother and sister-in-law, Leonard and Kitty Gunter; and many other relatives and friends.
Also, a special thanks for all of his memories of friends from Burlington Mills, his daily walks at Bisset Park and Riverlawn Elementary School, and especially the associates of Walmart in Fairlawn – you were like family to him. And don't worry Dad, we'll feed Jake.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Thursday December 30, 2021, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021, at the West View Cemetery in Radford with Pastor Chandler Jones officiating.
The Gunter family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 28, 2021.