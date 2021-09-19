Menu
Jackie Lee Jones
1950 - 2021
Jackie Lee Jones

November 2, 1950 - September 15, 2021

Jackie Lee Jones, 70, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Born on November 2, 1950, in Roanoke, he was a son of the late Everette and Betty Alls Jones. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Becky, and his son, Scott.

Jackie retired from the sheet metal department of the General Electric Company after many years of service.

Surviving is his son, Cory Jones (Sada) and their children; daughter-in-law, Lori Jones and her children, Clara and Austin; and his brother, Mike Jones and family.

Per Jackie's request there will be no funeral services held. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 19, 2021.
