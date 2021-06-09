Jackie "Jack" DeWayne Schwab
March 12, 1943 - June 7, 2021
Jackie "Jack" DeWayne Schwab, 78, of Salem, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 7, 2021.
Originally from Oil City, Pa., he lived in Vinton for most of his life, and later Salem. His life was guided by his faith, love of family, and work ethic.
Jack was also very patriotic; he served his country proudly in the United States Navy and was profoundly grateful to live in "the greatest country in the world." His life was enriched by his beloved dog (and favorite daughter) Sophie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Evelyn; his loving wife, Nancy; and brothers, Kenneth and Jerry.
Jack is survived by his daughters, Angela (James), Sherri (Aiman), and Michelle (Brian). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Andrea (Jonathan), Amanda (Raymond), Kristin (Kenneth), Korey, Logan, Zain, Hanna, and Laila; great-grandchildren, Marissa, Emaline, and Evelyn; and lifelong family friend, Carole Dillon.
His family will gather to receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, and from 11a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A Graveside Service will follow at 2 p.m. on Saturday with Military Honors at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. Family friend, Jamie Butler, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Wounded Warrior Project
. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
