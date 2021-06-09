Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jackie DeWayne "Jack" Schwab
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Jackie "Jack" DeWayne Schwab

March 12, 1943 - June 7, 2021

Jackie "Jack" DeWayne Schwab, 78, of Salem, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 7, 2021.

Originally from Oil City, Pa., he lived in Vinton for most of his life, and later Salem. His life was guided by his faith, love of family, and work ethic.

Jack was also very patriotic; he served his country proudly in the United States Navy and was profoundly grateful to live in "the greatest country in the world." His life was enriched by his beloved dog (and favorite daughter) Sophie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Evelyn; his loving wife, Nancy; and brothers, Kenneth and Jerry.

Jack is survived by his daughters, Angela (James), Sherri (Aiman), and Michelle (Brian). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Andrea (Jonathan), Amanda (Raymond), Kristin (Kenneth), Korey, Logan, Zain, Hanna, and Laila; great-grandchildren, Marissa, Emaline, and Evelyn; and lifelong family friend, Carole Dillon.

His family will gather to receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, and from 11a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A Graveside Service will follow at 2 p.m. on Saturday with Military Honors at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. Family friend, Jamie Butler, will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.


Published by Roanoke Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd, Vinton, VA
Jun
12
Service
11:00a.m. - 1:30p.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd, Vinton, VA
Jun
12
Service
2:00p.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
1401 Mountain View Rd., Vinton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s Vinton Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
You all are in our thoughts and prayers. We are so sorry for your loss. We always enjoyed spending time with your dad.
The Elliott family
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results