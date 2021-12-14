Jake Alexander Monroe
February 4, 1994 - December 11, 2021
Jake A. Monroe, 27, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 11, 2021. He was born in Georgia, the son of Juli Jennings Martin and Chris A. Monroe.
Jake did a variety of things in life and was a very talented artist and creative young man. He loved Halloween and even sewed his own costumes.
He will be missed and remembered by his loving parents, Juli and Steve Martin, and Chris and Kelley Monroe; siblings, Chris Monroe, Bill Monroe, Steven Baxter and Jessica Walker; grandparents, Peter and Gloria Jean Jennings; girlfriend, Calie Swartzlander; as well as many other loving family members.
Jake, you are gone too soon and loved by so many.
A service in remembrance of Jake's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in the Chapel of Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd., with the Rev. Melanie Franklin officiating. The family will speak to friends following the service.
