Jake Alexander Monroe
1994 - 2021
BORN
1994
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Jake Alexander Monroe

February 4, 1994 - December 11, 2021

Jake A. Monroe, 27, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 11, 2021. He was born in Georgia, the son of Juli Jennings Martin and Chris A. Monroe.

Jake did a variety of things in life and was a very talented artist and creative young man. He loved Halloween and even sewed his own costumes.

He will be missed and remembered by his loving parents, Juli and Steve Martin, and Chris and Kelley Monroe; siblings, Chris Monroe, Bill Monroe, Steven Baxter and Jessica Walker; grandparents, Peter and Gloria Jean Jennings; girlfriend, Calie Swartzlander; as well as many other loving family members.

Jake, you are gone too soon and loved by so many.

A service in remembrance of Jake's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in the Chapel of Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd., with the Rev. Melanie Franklin officiating. The family will speak to friends following the service.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com.

Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory

5160 Peters Creek Rd.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Service
11:00a.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
