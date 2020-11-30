Jake R. Slusher
April 11, 1946 - November 27, 2020
Jake Richard Slusher, 74, of Roanoke, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late J.C. Slusher and the late Frances Slusher of Radford.
He is survived by his loving wife, Julie Slusher, his son, Richie Slusher; grandson, Alex Slusher (Kellee); granddaughter, Jenna Slusher; brother, Jim Slusher (Lee); and many nieces and nephews.
Jake never met a stranger and was loved by everyone.
Thank you to the nurses and doctors at Lewis Gale Medical Center for their care and support during this time.
A celebration of Jake's life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com
Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Rd
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 30, 2020.